Ukraine prepares for frosts and possible attacks: what instructions did the heads of regional military administrations and relevant ministries receive

A daily energy meeting was held. The focus was on stabilizing energy supply throughout Ukraine. In addition, relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations were instructed to prepare all necessary resources for a quick response to new possible shelling in conditions of severe cold. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The situation is difficult after the night shelling in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions after the night attack, as well as in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region after yesterday's shelling. In the capital, more than 60 brigades are working to restore electricity supply, and restoration work is also underway to restore heat. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, in Odesa region, energy workers are working to power more than 130,000 subscribers who were left without electricity. Critical infrastructure facilities have already been connected.

The Prime Minister noted that frosts are expected next week, so repair crews are doing everything possible to speed up repairs at all energy facilities.

She instructed relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations to prepare all necessary resources for a quick response to new possible shelling in conditions of severe cold. If necessary, additional invincibility points and high-power generators will be deployed. - she summarized.

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine