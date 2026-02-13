Ukraine prepares for frosts and possible attacks: what instructions did the heads of regional military administrations and relevant ministries receive

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 3602 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 8498 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 12606 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 32626 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 46454 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 38178 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 28971 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 39185 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 63018 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 42173 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
95%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 43438 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 11423 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 24101 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 18666 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 30221 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 32618 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 46445 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 43588 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 64976 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 106213 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 24226 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 30320 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 34156 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 59870 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 51755 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
The Guardian

Ukraine prepares for frosts and possible attacks: what instructions did the heads of regional military administrations and relevant ministries receive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Energy supply stabilization continues in Ukraine after the shelling. Relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations are preparing resources to respond to new attacks amid severe cold.

Ukraine prepares for frosts and possible attacks: what instructions did the heads of regional military administrations and relevant ministries receive

A daily energy meeting was held. The focus was on stabilizing energy supply throughout Ukraine. In addition, relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations were instructed to prepare all necessary resources for a quick response to new possible shelling in conditions of severe cold. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The situation is difficult after the night shelling in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions after the night attack, as well as in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region after yesterday's shelling. In the capital, more than 60 brigades are working to restore electricity supply, and restoration work is also underway to restore heat.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, in Odesa region, energy workers are working to power more than 130,000 subscribers who were left without electricity. Critical infrastructure facilities have already been connected.

Let's add

The Prime Minister noted that frosts are expected next week, so repair crews are doing everything possible to speed up repairs at all energy facilities.

She instructed relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations to prepare all necessary resources for a quick response to new possible shelling in conditions of severe cold. If necessary, additional invincibility points and high-power generators will be deployed.

- she summarized.

Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to Ukraine12.02.26, 22:30 • 12594 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv