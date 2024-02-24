Ukraine has survived: two years ago, Russia launched a full-scale war against our country

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44911 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 177719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103973 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288106 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242086 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254134 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160294 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372731 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 177720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355035 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239466 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288107 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3886 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51217 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37627 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108144 views
Ukraine has survived: two years ago, Russia launched a full-scale war against our country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109502 views

On the morning of February 24, 2022, some Ukrainians woke up to shots and the roar of tanks, others to explosions and air raid sirens, and others were woken up by calls and messages: war had broken out.

Ukraine has survived: two years ago, Russia launched a full-scale war against our country

Today, February 24, marks the second anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Then, on the morning of February 24, 2022, some Ukrainians woke up to shots and the roar of tanks, others to explosions and air raid sirens, and others were woken up by calls and messages: war had broken out..

The Russian dictator Putin spat in the face of the entire civilized world and went on a direct invasion of the territory of a sovereign country.

The first few days were the most important for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as Russian propaganda at that time no longer concealed the main idea of the Russian Federation - Kyiv in three days.

Three days have passed - we destroyed the Russian landing force in Hostomel, prevented Russian troops from entering Kharkiv, and methodically caught all Russian subversive groups in Kyiv.

The fierce resistance of the Ukrainians came as a real shock to the occupiers, who had hoped that someone would meet them here with flowers.

Realizing that they were not welcome here, the occupiers turned to scorched earth tactics. Executions of people in Bucha, Irpen, Izyum, rocket attacks on Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Lviv and other cities of Ukraine.

Over the two years of the war, about 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, including more than 500 children, were killed by Russians.

There was the flight of Russians from the north of Ukraine, a successful offensive in the Kharkiv region and the liberation of Kherson. There was an attempt by the Russians to blackmail us. There were our painful losses of Mariupol, Bakhmut, Avdiivka..

Today, Ukraine is indeed going through a difficult time - according to a recent UN report, 14 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine because of Putin's attack.

However, according to incomplete official statistics, Ukrainians have donated more than 100 billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces in two years alone.

The attempt to capture Ukraine is costing Russia dearly: more than 400,000 occupants have been killed, the Ukrainian military has destroyed nearly 20,000 tanks and armored combat vehicles, more than seven thousand drones and nearly two thousand cruise missiles, and more than 300 enemy aircraft.

A separate success  is 25 enemy vessels and one submarine that went down in the Black Sea.  

The Russian enemy is evil and insidious, but history is written by the winners - and these winners will be all Ukrainians!

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
Gostomel
Avdiivka
United Nations
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Mariupol
Chernihiv
Vinnytsia
Lviv
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv
