Ukraine has survived: two years ago, Russia launched a full-scale war against our country

Today, February 24, marks the second anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Then, on the morning of February 24, 2022, some Ukrainians woke up to shots and the roar of tanks, others to explosions and air raid sirens, and others were woken up by calls and messages: war had broken out..

The Russian dictator Putin spat in the face of the entire civilized world and went on a direct invasion of the territory of a sovereign country.

The first few days were the most important for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as Russian propaganda at that time no longer concealed the main idea of the Russian Federation - Kyiv in three days.

Three days have passed - we destroyed the Russian landing force in Hostomel, prevented Russian troops from entering Kharkiv, and methodically caught all Russian subversive groups in Kyiv.

The fierce resistance of the Ukrainians came as a real shock to the occupiers, who had hoped that someone would meet them here with flowers.

Realizing that they were not welcome here, the occupiers turned to scorched earth tactics. Executions of people in Bucha, Irpen, Izyum, rocket attacks on Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Lviv and other cities of Ukraine.

Over the two years of the war, about 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, including more than 500 children, were killed by Russians.

There was the flight of Russians from the north of Ukraine, a successful offensive in the Kharkiv region and the liberation of Kherson. There was an attempt by the Russians to blackmail us. There were our painful losses of Mariupol, Bakhmut, Avdiivka..

Today, Ukraine is indeed going through a difficult time - according to a recent UN report, 14 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine because of Putin's attack.

However, according to incomplete official statistics, Ukrainians have donated more than 100 billion hryvnias to the Armed Forces in two years alone.

The attempt to capture Ukraine is costing Russia dearly: more than 400,000 occupants have been killed, the Ukrainian military has destroyed nearly 20,000 tanks and armored combat vehicles, more than seven thousand drones and nearly two thousand cruise missiles, and more than 300 enemy aircraft.

A separate success is 25 enemy vessels and one submarine that went down in the Black Sea.

The Russian enemy is evil and insidious, but history is written by the winners - and these winners will be all Ukrainians!