Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OP

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
06:24 PM • 5478 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 13670 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 19681 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21745 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21984 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22011 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26334 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35510 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47083 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55615 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.8m/s
78%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Halushchenko's hearing interrupted due to air raid alertFebruary 17, 11:22 AM • 4436 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20700 views
Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kumFebruary 17, 12:06 PM • 3850 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13468 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhoto04:32 PM • 5074 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31240 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 45464 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54155 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 74902 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78573 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3362 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20729 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16945 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27226 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24896 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ihor Zhovkva met with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge. New defense support packages, which Ukraine expects to receive by February 24, were discussed.

Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OP

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, met with Boris Ruge, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy. They discussed new packages of defense support that Ukraine expects to receive by February 24, UNN reports.

Details

Zhovkva expressed gratitude for all the assistance that NATO member countries have provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is indicative that more than 80% of all military support for Ukraine is coordinated and supplied today through NATO. It is important that this figure continues to grow," he emphasized.

The Deputy Head of the President's Office noted the productivity of the Ramstein format meeting, which took place on February 12 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Among its main results were the announcement of new contributions to the PURL program totaling over $500 million and a commitment to provide Ukraine with $38 billion in support this year.

"It is important to form new defense support packages based on Ukraine's clearly defined needs. We expect such packages to start arriving by February 24," Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties also discussed the energy situation in Ukraine, the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, and the need to strengthen air defense. Boris Ruge noted the importance of jointly countering possible Russian attempts to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy.

In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy15.02.26, 11:15 • 41718 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
NATO
Brussels
Ukraine