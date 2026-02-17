Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OP

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, met with Boris Ruge, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy. They discussed new packages of defense support that Ukraine expects to receive by February 24, UNN reports.

Details

Zhovkva expressed gratitude for all the assistance that NATO member countries have provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is indicative that more than 80% of all military support for Ukraine is coordinated and supplied today through NATO. It is important that this figure continues to grow," he emphasized.

The Deputy Head of the President's Office noted the productivity of the Ramstein format meeting, which took place on February 12 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Among its main results were the announcement of new contributions to the PURL program totaling over $500 million and a commitment to provide Ukraine with $38 billion in support this year.

"It is important to form new defense support packages based on Ukraine's clearly defined needs. We expect such packages to start arriving by February 24," Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties also discussed the energy situation in Ukraine, the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, and the need to strengthen air defense. Boris Ruge noted the importance of jointly countering possible Russian attempts to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy.

