Ukraine convicts nine judges from occupied Crimea in absentia for treason

Nine judges from Crimea, who betrayed their oath and started working for Russia after the occupation of the peninsula, were tried in absentia in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, UNN reports.

Details

Under the public prosecution of the autonomy's prosecutor's office, 9 occupation judges who betrayed Ukraine were sentenced. Thus, one of the "servants of Themis" was sentenced to 15 years in prison, four - 13 years, and the other four - 12 years. All of them were found guilty of committing high treason (part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the department summarized.

It is noted that the prosecutors proved that after the occupation of the peninsula, the "judges" betrayed the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine and went to work in the occupation courts.

Addendum

These are the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol and Yevpatoria City Courts of the Republic of Crimea, Zaliznychnyi District Court of Simferopol, Nyzhnohirskyi District Court of the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol Commercial Court, and the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Crimea.

Law enforcement officers found that by their actions and decisions, the convicts contributed to the establishment and strengthening of the occupation judiciary on the peninsula, as well as assisted representatives of a foreign state in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

Recall

