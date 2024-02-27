$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 177479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 354760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208818 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254127 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160283 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372728 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine convicts nine judges from occupied Crimea in absentia for treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26332 views

Ukraine has sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for high treason after they betrayed their oaths of office and began working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.

Ukraine convicts nine judges from occupied Crimea in absentia for treason

Nine judges from Crimea, who betrayed their oath and started working for Russia after the occupation of the peninsula, were tried in absentia in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, UNN reports.

Details

Under the public prosecution of the autonomy's prosecutor's office, 9 occupation judges who betrayed Ukraine were sentenced. Thus, one of the "servants of Themis" was sentenced to 15 years in prison, four - 13 years, and the other four - 12 years. All of them were found guilty of committing high treason (part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)  

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that the prosecutors proved that after the occupation of the peninsula, the "judges" betrayed the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine and went to work in the occupation courts.

Former law enforcement officer, who worked for russians during the occupation of Kherson region, sentenced to 10 years in prison15.02.24, 12:29 • 25301 view

Addendum

These are the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol and Yevpatoria City Courts of the Republic of Crimea, Zaliznychnyi District Court of Simferopol, Nyzhnohirskyi District Court of the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol Commercial Court, and the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Crimea.

Law enforcement officers found that by their actions and decisions, the convicts contributed to the establishment and strengthening of the occupation judiciary on the peninsula, as well as assisted representatives of a foreign state in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

Recall

A Russian citizen living in Sumy region was sentenced to 10 years in prison for passing on the coordinates of Ukrainian military fortifications and positions to the occupiers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Yevpatoria
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Kherson
Sums
