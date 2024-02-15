Former law enforcement officer, who worked for russians during the occupation of Kherson region, sentenced to 10 years in prison

A former law enforcement officer who sided with the russians during the occupation of Kherson region was sentenced to 10 years in prison . This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

Details

After the capture of Kherson, the former law enforcement officer stayed in the city and voluntarily joined an illegal law enforcement agency created by the Russian authorities.

He participated in the protection of strategically important infrastructure facilities. After the city was liberated, the man was detained and taken into custody by the court.

Initially, the court of first instance found him guilty of collaboration (part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property. Subsequently, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the first instance - the SBI summarized.

