Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Former law enforcement officer, who worked for russians during the occupation of Kherson region, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Former law enforcement officer, who worked for russians during the occupation of Kherson region, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Kyiv

 25276 views

In Kherson, a former law enforcement officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for defecting to the side of russian forces during the occupation and voluntarily joining an illegal law enforcement agency.

A former law enforcement officer who sided with the russians during the occupation of Kherson region was sentenced to 10 years in prison . This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

Details

After the capture of Kherson, the former law enforcement officer stayed in the city and voluntarily joined an illegal law enforcement agency created by the Russian authorities.

He participated in the protection of strategically important infrastructure facilities. After the city was liberated, the man was detained and taken into custody by the court.

Initially, the court of first instance found him guilty of collaboration (part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property. Subsequently, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the first instance

- the SBI summarized.

Kharkiv resident sentenced to 15 years in prison: helped the enemy to de-energize Ukraine's power system14.02.24, 17:12 • 22965 views

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of treason on a Kyiv resident who spied on units of the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

