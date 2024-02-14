Kharkiv resident sentenced to 15 years in prison: helped the enemy to de-energize Ukraine's power system

A Kharkiv resident who helped the enemy de-energize Ukraine's power grid was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was passing on information about the operation of the unified energy system and the most vulnerable places in the country's energy sector. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Prosecutors proved that in April 2023, the Kharkiv resident, who at that time worked at a regional division of Ukrenergo, continued to maintain friendly relations with his former colleague, who lives in the occupied city of Schastya, Luhansk region. It was he who played the role of a "liaison" between the Kharkiv resident and representatives of the Russian Federation.

Having full access to the working database, the Kharkiv resident passed on to his excursionist information about the operation of Ukraine's unified energy system and the most vulnerable points of the country's energy complex, - the statement said.

After receiving the necessary data on Ukrainian NPPs, TPPs and CHPs, the resident of Luhansk region passed it on to representatives of the Russian Federation. The information provided was necessary for the occupiers to plan missile strikes to disable the electricity sector of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers detained the man in June 2023.

The court found the citizen guilty of high treason under Article 28(2) and Article 111(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, supported by the public prosecution of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

