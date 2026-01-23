$43.170.01
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 5228 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 13960 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 34880 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 18697 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21266 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29022 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66571 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33852 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31459 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 91281 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 49791 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 36917 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13505 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13056 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 34886 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66576 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63622 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66421 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76719 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13116 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13557 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34133 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49678 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44558 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukraine calls on the IAEA for Russia's complete isolation and suspension of its membership in the organization. Denys Shmyhal emphasized the importance of IAEA missions for conveying truthful information.

Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, together with  Director General of the Agency Rafael Grossi, heard reports from the heads of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and the heads of IAEA missions working there. Ukraine  calls on the IAEA for the complete isolation of Russia, as well as sanctions and the suspension of its membership in the organization, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.  

Today marks three years since the first IAEA mission to the Khmelnytskyi NPP. And despite the dangerous conditions, the Agency's team continues its inspections at Ukrainian energy facilities. We expect the eighth mission in the near future. This is an important signal of support at a time when Russia is systematically raising the stakes in the nuclear sphere.

- emphasized First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and expressed gratitude to the IAEA for its role in supporting Ukraine's nuclear safety.

Shmyhal noted that the work of the missions is also important for conveying truthful information to the international community about the objective situation in Ukraine.

According to him, current attacks on the energy system, key substations, and the transit of drones and missiles through nuclear power plants indicate clear signs of nuclear terrorism in the understanding of international conventions. The First Deputy Prime Minister called on the IAEA to use its powers under Article III.A.6 of the IAEA Statute and ensure compliance with the Seven Pillars of Nuclear Safety, which Russia openly violates.   

Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities19.01.26, 18:17 • 2888 views

Already at the end of January, another meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will take place, convened at the request of Ukraine. The Agency must raise the issue of Russia's complete international isolation and the suspension of its rights as a member state, whose actions threaten a global catastrophe and contradict the very purpose of the IAEA.

- emphasized Denys Shmyhal.  

He also called on the IAEA to inform the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly about Russia's violations of nuclear and radiation safety standards and to initiate the application of appropriate international sanctions.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the IAEA team for its systematic work and expressed confidence in further close cooperation and the Agency's leadership in complying with international nuclear safety requirements.

Shmyhal and Grossi discussed the need for an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system19.01.26, 18:49 • 3313 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Sanctions
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations Security Council
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal