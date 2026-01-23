Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, together with Director General of the Agency Rafael Grossi, heard reports from the heads of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and the heads of IAEA missions working there. Ukraine calls on the IAEA for the complete isolation of Russia, as well as sanctions and the suspension of its membership in the organization, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Today marks three years since the first IAEA mission to the Khmelnytskyi NPP. And despite the dangerous conditions, the Agency's team continues its inspections at Ukrainian energy facilities. We expect the eighth mission in the near future. This is an important signal of support at a time when Russia is systematically raising the stakes in the nuclear sphere. - emphasized First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and expressed gratitude to the IAEA for its role in supporting Ukraine's nuclear safety.

Shmyhal noted that the work of the missions is also important for conveying truthful information to the international community about the objective situation in Ukraine.

According to him, current attacks on the energy system, key substations, and the transit of drones and missiles through nuclear power plants indicate clear signs of nuclear terrorism in the understanding of international conventions. The First Deputy Prime Minister called on the IAEA to use its powers under Article III.A.6 of the IAEA Statute and ensure compliance with the Seven Pillars of Nuclear Safety, which Russia openly violates.

Already at the end of January, another meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will take place, convened at the request of Ukraine. The Agency must raise the issue of Russia's complete international isolation and the suspension of its rights as a member state, whose actions threaten a global catastrophe and contradict the very purpose of the IAEA. - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

He also called on the IAEA to inform the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly about Russia's violations of nuclear and radiation safety standards and to initiate the application of appropriate international sanctions.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the IAEA team for its systematic work and expressed confidence in further close cooperation and the Agency's leadership in complying with international nuclear safety requirements.

