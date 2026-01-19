Shmyhal and Grossi discussed the need for an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 2046 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 6398 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 10255 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 12317 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12887 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 29130 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 29877 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17719 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23200 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31588 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 21727 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 24481 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 44271 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 23032 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM • 16127 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 12317 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 29130 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 29877 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 44455 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 69016 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 6162 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 24644 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 21873 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 28990 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 41280 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Boeing 747

Shmyhal and Grossi discussed the need for an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Denys Shmyhal and Rafael Grossi discussed an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks. The agency is preparing a report and methodology for assessing the impact on nuclear power plants.

Shmyhal and Grossi discussed the need for an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, UNN reports.

We discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. In turn, Rafael Grossi said that the Agency is preparing a report and methodology for assessing the impact of Russian attacks on the operation of nuclear power plants.

- Shmyhal said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the continued presence of IAEA missions at Ukrainian energy facilities is of strategic importance to us.

The IAEA is preparing a new mission of Agency experts to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, and substations whose operation affects the functioning of nuclear facilities. I am grateful for this decision, Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi — he informed about the possible preparation of Russian strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal