Shmyhal and Grossi discussed the need for an extraordinary IAEA meeting to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, UNN reports.

We discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. In turn, Rafael Grossi said that the Agency is preparing a report and methodology for assessing the impact of Russian attacks on the operation of nuclear power plants. - Shmyhal said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the continued presence of IAEA missions at Ukrainian energy facilities is of strategic importance to us.

The IAEA is preparing a new mission of Agency experts to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, and substations whose operation affects the functioning of nuclear facilities. I am grateful for this decision, Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi — he informed about the possible preparation of Russian strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants.