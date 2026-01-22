$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump's "final deal" on Greenland could involve $1 million for each resident - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

US President Donald Trump has backed down from his threat to invade Greenland and suspended the imposition of tariffs. He is considering the possibility of offering $1 million to each of Greenland's 57,000 residents for joining the US.

Trump's "final deal" on Greenland could involve $1 million for each resident - Media

US President Donald Trump's "final deal" on Greenland could involve $1 million for each resident, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump last night backed down from his threat to invade Greenland after a dispute with other NATO allies.

Speaking after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US President said he had agreed on a "framework for a future deal" on control of the Arctic island, which he believes is vital for America's security.

Trump added that he was suspending plans to impose tariffs on European countries that resisted his takeover of Greenland.

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe21.01.26, 22:02 • 13698 views

Markets in the US rose after his statement, after he had previously said he would not use force to seize the "big, beautiful piece of ice."

"The Daily Mail can reveal that he is considering offering Greenland residents (population 57,000) $1 million each – £750,000 or €850,000 – if they vote to join the United States," the publication states.

As indicated, last night NATO military officers discussed a deal under which Denmark would cede "small plots of Greenlandic" territory to the US, where it could build military bases.

Senior officials compared the proposal to the UK's military bases in Cyprus, which are considered sovereign British territories, according to The New York Times.

Trump told reporters that it was "the longest-term deal." When asked for how long, he replied, "Infinite. There's no time limit. It's a deal forever."

Copenhagen has repeatedly stated that the mineral-rich island is not for sale, and that any deal would require Denmark's consent. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that US ownership of Greenland was a "red line" that would not be crossed.

Trump's Greenland proposal respects Danish sovereignty - sources22.01.26, 06:51 • 2302 views

Julia Shramko

