Trump's Greenland proposal respects Danish sovereignty - sources

The framework agreement on Greenland, which US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed on Wednesday in Davos, is based on the principle of respect for Denmark's sovereignty over the island. According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Rutte's proposed plan allows the US to achieve strategic goals without officially transferring territories under Washington's control. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's tone changed significantly after a lengthy meeting with the NATO chief. Despite previous statements about the need for "ownership" of the island, the US president officially withdrew the threat of imposing 25% tariffs against eight European allies, which were to take effect on February 1. Trump emphasized that the formed "framework agreement" is long-term and ensures US national security in the Arctic region "forever."

Key aspects of the agreement

According to unofficial data, the plan does not involve the transfer of sovereignty, but includes a number of important points:

Military presence: Updating the 1951 defense agreement, allowing for the expansion of US bases.

"Golden Dome" system: Deployment of advanced missile defense in Greenland to counter threats from Russia and China.

Resources and security: Intensifying work on the island's raw material reserves and joint patrolling of the Arctic by the forces of NATO's "seven Arctic allies."

White House reaction

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US expects to achieve all strategic goals "for very little money." Although Trump evaded a direct answer to the question of whether Greenland would remain part of Denmark, Mark Rutte stated that the issue of changing the island's owner was not raised at the meeting at all. High-level official negotiations between the US, Denmark, and the Greenlandic authorities are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

