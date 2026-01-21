$43.180.08
Greenland should not overshadow Ukraine, says NATO chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia's war against Ukraine remains Europe's key security concern. He called for not being distracted by other topics and to strengthen support for Kyiv.

Greenland should not overshadow Ukraine, says NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that despite active discussions regarding US President Donald Trump's statements about Greenland, the key security problem for Europe remains Russia's war against Ukraine and the need to strengthen support for Kyiv. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte noted that discussions around Greenland should not distract allies from the main challenge. "The risk is that we will focus on Greenland, although the main issue is not Greenland. The main issue now is Ukraine," he said, adding that he is concerned about the possibility of losing focus on the war due to other topics.

Rutte warned against complacency regarding Ukraine amid peace initiatives and reminded that the European Union has promised to provide Kyiv with 90 billion euros in funding over the next two years. According to him, Russia loses about a thousand soldiers every day, but at the same time increases the intensity of hostilities in a war that is critical for both European and American security. "Ukraine must be our number one priority," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Trump assured that the US would not use force against Greenland21.01.26, 17:42 • 1226 views

He also stated that Ukraine is facing a shortage of interceptors to destroy Russian missiles, and called on European countries to accelerate the development of the defense industry both to meet Ukraine's needs and to fulfill NATO's own goals.

Rutte's position was supported by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who spoke on the same panel. He stated that the war in Ukraine, which continues near the Polish borders, remains "the main problem in Europe today" and added that he is not afraid that discussions around Greenland will overshadow the issue of Ukraine.

The publication also notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his trip to Davos due to the need to respond to damage to energy and heating infrastructure as a result of recent Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media21.01.26, 17:14 • 3722 views

Olga Rozgon

