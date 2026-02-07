Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, train traffic is delayed on November 7 due to Russian missile and drone strikes. Train No. 6418 Khodoriv - Ivano-Frankivsk is running 2 hours and 47 minutes late, and train No. 6411 Ivano-Frankivsk - Khodoriv will be delayed by an hour for departure.
On Saturday, November 7, train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region is delayed due to Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains", according to UNN.
Details
Train No. 6418 Khodoriv - Ivano-Frankivsk is running from Bukachivtsi station with a delay of 2 hours and 47 minutes.
Train No. 6411 Ivano-Frankivsk - Khodoriv will also be delayed for departure. The estimated delay time is 1 hour.
Passengers are asked to listen carefully to announcements at stations and train stations.
Additionally
Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that due to the Russian attack, there may be significant power outages in the city. He urged residents to stock up on water.
Recall
On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.