Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacks

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2630 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 16625 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 31438 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 26532 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 23606 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 30498 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14205 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 32320 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18230 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20792 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1m/s
92%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiatedFebruary 6, 09:12 PM • 12882 views
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sourcesVideoFebruary 6, 09:59 PM • 12269 views
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVAFebruary 6, 10:31 PM • 13146 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 11804 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 14812 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 432 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 30498 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 30446 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 32320 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 42443 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Lviv Oblast
Milan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 7846 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 23146 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 25799 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 34915 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 37990 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, train traffic is delayed on November 7 due to Russian missile and drone strikes. Train No. 6418 Khodoriv - Ivano-Frankivsk is running 2 hours and 47 minutes late, and train No. 6411 Ivano-Frankivsk - Khodoriv will be delayed by an hour for departure.

Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacks

On Saturday, November 7, train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region is delayed due to Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains", according to UNN.

Details

Train No. 6418 Khodoriv - Ivano-Frankivsk is running from Bukachivtsi station with a delay of 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Train No. 6411 Ivano-Frankivsk - Khodoriv will also be delayed for departure. The estimated delay time is 1 hour.

Passengers are asked to listen carefully to announcements at stations and train stations.

Additionally

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that due to the Russian attack, there may be significant power outages in the city. He urged residents to stock up on water.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kharkiv