The US has begun preparations to reopen its embassy in Venezuela and normalize relations with Caracas

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
January 27, 05:43 PM • 15314 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 27496 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 23062 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 36034 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 23846 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42772 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23447 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17720 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 36708 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28200 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1m/s
98%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Raped and tortured a civilian in Zaporizhzhia: Russian soldier notified of suspicionJanuary 27, 03:21 PM • 6168 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military manJanuary 27, 03:33 PM • 17993 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21022 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13017 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12766 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 36034 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 28733 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42772 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 43994 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 36706 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12813 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13061 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21059 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 25989 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33586 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

The US has begun preparations to reopen its embassy in Venezuela and normalize relations with Caracas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Trump administration has informed Congress of the phased reopening of the US embassy in Caracas following the removal of Nicolás Maduro. This is the first step towards normalizing relations with Venezuela's new government.

The US has begun preparations to reopen its embassy in Venezuela and normalize relations with Caracas

The Donald Trump administration has officially informed Congress of its intention to gradually resume operations at the American embassy in Caracas. This decision marks the first step towards normalizing diplomatic relations after a large-scale US military operation that resulted in the removal and detention of Nicolás Maduro. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The US State Department sent letters to the relevant committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate, outlining a plan for the gradual restoration of diplomatic presence. In the initial phase, a temporary contingent of employees will arrive in the Venezuelan capital to perform limited functions. Since the main embassy building, closed in 2019, currently does not meet security standards, personnel will temporarily work and reside in another secure facility.

Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American country25.01.26, 06:33 • 8904 views

The announcement came ahead of scheduled testimony by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Senate, where he is expected to present Washington's detailed strategy for Venezuela. The main goal is to establish stable contacts with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who took over the country after Maduro's capture by American special forces on January 3, 2026.

Political obstacles and change of status

Despite the Trump administration's desire to normalize ties, the full opening of the embassy requires a review of the official US position. Currently, Washington continues to legally recognize the Venezuelan parliament, elected in 2015, as the legitimate government. Revoking this recognition in favor of the new transitional authority is a key condition for restoring full diplomatic relations.

Relatives of Argentine prisoners ask Pope to intervene in Venezuela situation24.01.26, 06:29 • 6145 views

In addition, the American side is considering the possibility of establishing a permanent intelligence agency presence in the country to monitor the security situation and stabilize the oil sector. The issue of resuming energy exports to the United States remains one of the priorities in the negotiation process between Washington and Caracas. 

US House fails to limit Trump's war powers over Venezuela23.01.26, 02:01 • 3888 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Department of State
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States