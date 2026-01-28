The US has begun preparations to reopen its embassy in Venezuela and normalize relations with Caracas

The Donald Trump administration has officially informed Congress of its intention to gradually resume operations at the American embassy in Caracas. This decision marks the first step towards normalizing diplomatic relations after a large-scale US military operation that resulted in the removal and detention of Nicolás Maduro. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

The US State Department sent letters to the relevant committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate, outlining a plan for the gradual restoration of diplomatic presence. In the initial phase, a temporary contingent of employees will arrive in the Venezuelan capital to perform limited functions. Since the main embassy building, closed in 2019, currently does not meet security standards, personnel will temporarily work and reside in another secure facility.

The announcement came ahead of scheduled testimony by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Senate, where he is expected to present Washington's detailed strategy for Venezuela. The main goal is to establish stable contacts with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who took over the country after Maduro's capture by American special forces on January 3, 2026.

Despite the Trump administration's desire to normalize ties, the full opening of the embassy requires a review of the official US position. Currently, Washington continues to legally recognize the Venezuelan parliament, elected in 2015, as the legitimate government. Revoking this recognition in favor of the new transitional authority is a key condition for restoring full diplomatic relations.

In addition, the American side is considering the possibility of establishing a permanent intelligence agency presence in the country to monitor the security situation and stabilize the oil sector. The issue of resuming energy exports to the United States remains one of the priorities in the negotiation process between Washington and Caracas.

