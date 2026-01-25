Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American country

$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 11936 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 23432 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 23747 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 33121 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 33738 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46346 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43406 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34944 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29313 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 68233 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over possible deal with ChinaJanuary 24, 07:26 PM • 4922 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:15 PM • 7982 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 4500 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes12:06 AM • 5118 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US12:41 AM • 8892 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 68230 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 81895 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 96769 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 90895 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 91897 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 14297 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 15027 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 31964 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 32435 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 45706 views
Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

US President Donald Trump has stated the possibility of ground strikes against drug cartels in Mexico, Central, and South America. He noted that he knows the cartels' routes and wants to achieve the same success as in the fight against maritime drug smuggling.

Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American country

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could launch ground strikes against drug cartels in any country, including Mexico, Central and South America. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

"We're going to hit the cartels. We know their routes. We know everything about them," the White House chief said.

When asked if these strikes could take place anywhere, including on land in Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia, Trump replied: "It could be anywhere."

According to the Department of Justice, most illicit foreign-produced drugs available in the United States are smuggled into the country by land across the borders with Mexico and, to a much lesser extent, with Canada.

- the publication indicates.

The US President boasted that thanks to the military strikes he initiated against drug traffickers' vessels, he managed to stop "97 percent" of drug smuggling into the US by sea and he wants to see the same success "on the ground."

Recall

On January 23, the US Southern Command destroyed a smuggler's vessel in the Pacific Ocean, resulting in two deaths. This is the first operation since the detention of Nicolas Maduro, part of the campaign against drug trafficking.

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela15.11.25, 09:27 • 4462 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

