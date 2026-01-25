Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American country

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could launch ground strikes against drug cartels in any country, including Mexico, Central and South America. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

"We're going to hit the cartels. We know their routes. We know everything about them," the White House chief said.

When asked if these strikes could take place anywhere, including on land in Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia, Trump replied: "It could be anywhere."

According to the Department of Justice, most illicit foreign-produced drugs available in the United States are smuggled into the country by land across the borders with Mexico and, to a much lesser extent, with Canada. - the publication indicates.

The US President boasted that thanks to the military strikes he initiated against drug traffickers' vessels, he managed to stop "97 percent" of drug smuggling into the US by sea and he wants to see the same success "on the ground."

Recall

On January 23, the US Southern Command destroyed a smuggler's vessel in the Pacific Ocean, resulting in two deaths. This is the first operation since the detention of Nicolas Maduro, part of the campaign against drug trafficking.

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela