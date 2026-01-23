US House fails to limit Trump's war powers over Venezuela

The lower house of the US Congress rejected a resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to obtain special permission for any further military operations in Venezuela. The vote ended in a tie, which, according to the rules, means the document's rejection and leaves the White House free to act in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The votes in the House of Representatives were evenly split – 215 "for" and 215 "against." The resolution, initiated by Democrat Jim McGovern with the support of Republican Thomas Massie, aimed to restore Congress's constitutional right to declare war.

Despite two Republicans (Massie and Don Bacon) joining the Democrats, there were not enough votes to pass the decision. Earlier, a similar initiative failed in the Senate only thanks to the decisive vote of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Operation Context: Maduro's Capture

Attempts to limit Trump's powers intensified after a high-profile raid by the US military in early January 2026, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The Trump administration insists it was a "judicial operation" to execute an arrest warrant on drug terrorism charges, not an act of war. Republicans in Congress supported this thesis, stating that since there is no official war, restrictive resolutions are "meaningless" and aimed only at politically discrediting the president.

Implications for US Foreign Policy

The rejection of the resolution effectively sanctions the continued presence of American forces near Venezuela's shores and control over its territory. The White House is currently considering plans to manage the country's oil sector and stabilize the political situation after the removal of the Maduro regime. Democrats, for their part, warn against "endless wars" for resources and point to the lack of a clear plan for troop withdrawal after the active phase of the operation.

