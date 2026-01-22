US appoints new diplomat to Venezuela after Maduro's seizure

The Donald Trump administration has taken the first step towards re-establishing an official presence in Caracas, appointing Laura Dogu as the US Chargé d'Affaires. This decision was made amidst a rapid change of power in the country following a special operation by American forces, which resulted in Nicolás Maduro being captured and transported to New York. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Laura Dogu's appointment took effect on Thursday, January 22. She is an experienced diplomat and has twice served as a US ambassador – in Honduras and Nicaragua. In this position, she will replace John McNamara, who has recently been assessing the condition of the American embassy building in Caracas for its possible opening in the near future.

Changing political landscape in Caracas

Washington's diplomatic efforts intensified after Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president of Venezuela. This happened three weeks after the Delta Force detained Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The new interim government of Venezuela has already expressed its readiness to negotiate with the United States to stabilize the situation in the country.

Embassy reopens after seven years

The American embassy in Caracas was closed in 2019, when Donald Trump, during his first presidential term, recognized Nicolás Maduro as illegitimate. All this time, diplomatic functions regarding Venezuela were performed by a special unit in Bogotá, Colombia. Currently, the State Department is preparing a phased plan for the return of diplomats directly to the Venezuelan capital.

