According to a shipping report, the vessel Poliegos is already preparing for loading and is expected to deliver a batch of fuel to one of Italy's ports. In addition, another tanker, Folegandros, plans to sail from Venezuela to the Mediterranean Sea in the coming days. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The supply is organized by energy trader Vitol Group. Along with Trafigura Group, this company was involved by the US in selling Venezuelan oil on world markets.

This move is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to support Venezuela's economy. The US administration seeks to stabilize the country's financial situation after a long period of mismanagement and corruption.

Expected terms and significance of supplies

The arrival of the first batches of raw materials to European ports is expected in February 2026. This resumption of exports to Europe indicates a change in logistical priorities and active US intervention in the region's energy policy. Traders note that the deployment of offers worldwide at the request of the White House aims to create new sources of income for the Venezuelan economy through trusted international intermediaries.

