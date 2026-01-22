$43.180.08
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe, with the vessel Poliegos set to deliver fuel to Italy. The shipments are organized by Vitol Group with US involvement to support Venezuela's economy.

For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - Bloomberg

According to a shipping report, the vessel Poliegos is already preparing for loading and is expected to deliver a batch of fuel to one of Italy's ports. In addition, another tanker, Folegandros, plans to sail from Venezuela to the Mediterranean Sea in the coming days. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The supply is organized by energy trader Vitol Group. Along with Trafigura Group, this company was involved by the US in selling Venezuelan oil on world markets.

Indian refinery abandons Russian oil in favor of Venezuelan19.01.26, 19:48 • 3064 views

This move is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to support Venezuela's economy. The US administration seeks to stabilize the country's financial situation after a long period of mismanagement and corruption.

Expected terms and significance of supplies

The arrival of the first batches of raw materials to European ports is expected in February 2026. This resumption of exports to Europe indicates a change in logistical priorities and active US intervention in the region's energy policy. Traders note that the deployment of offers worldwide at the request of the White House aims to create new sources of income for the Venezuelan economy through trusted international intermediaries. 

US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela21.01.26, 01:38 • 24155 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Italy
Europe
United States