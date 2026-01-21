$43.180.08
50.320.20
08:12 PM • 6208 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 12169 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 14584 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 25868 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 22187 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 34386 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 22533 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28029 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25464 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25529 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Gold

US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

US forces detained the motor vessel Sagitta in the Caribbean, marking the seventh such incident in recent weeks. The detention occurred in support of the Department of Homeland Security, "without incident."

US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela

United States forces have seized another tanker in the Caribbean. This was reported by the US Southern Command on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the morning, US armed forces, "in support of the Department of Homeland Security, detained the motor vessel Sagitta without incident."

The seizure of yet another tanker operating in defiance of the Trump administration's established quarantine for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela is oil that is properly and legally exported.

- the message says.

It is indicated that "as combined forces operate in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to security and stability."

It should be added that this is already the seventh vessel detained in recent weeks that could have been carrying Venezuelan oil, or was already carrying it.

Recall

On January 15, United States special forces detained another tanker linked to Venezuela.

"Shadow fleet" seeks protection in Russia after US tanker seizures - Bloomberg14.01.26, 09:10 • 5265 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of Homeland Security
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States