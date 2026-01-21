US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela

United States forces have seized another tanker in the Caribbean. This was reported by the US Southern Command on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the morning, US armed forces, "in support of the Department of Homeland Security, detained the motor vessel Sagitta without incident."

The seizure of yet another tanker operating in defiance of the Trump administration's established quarantine for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela is oil that is properly and legally exported. - the message says.

It is indicated that "as combined forces operate in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to security and stability."

It should be added that this is already the seventh vessel detained in recent weeks that could have been carrying Venezuelan oil, or was already carrying it.

Recall

On January 15, United States special forces detained another tanker linked to Venezuela.

