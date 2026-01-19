$43.180.08
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6216 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 10686 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 12882 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 15312 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14070 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 31110 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 31302 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 17943 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23484 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Indian refinery abandons Russian oil in favor of Venezuelan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Indian company Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is considering purchasing Venezuelan oil, having ceased importing Russian crude due to sanctions. MRPL adheres to sanctions and does not import Russian oil.

Indian refinery abandons Russian oil in favor of Venezuelan

Indian state-owned oil refining company Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is considering purchasing Venezuelan oil after ceasing imports of Russian crude to comply with Western sanctions. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by the company's chief financial officer, Devendra Kumar, writes UNN.

Details

MRPL operates a 500,000 barrels per day refinery in the southern state of Karnataka. About 40% of the fuel produced is exported.

We strictly adhere to all applicable sanctions, and currently no Russian oil is being imported

- Kumar noted.

He also added that higher margins from refined fuel exports would offset the loss of Russian oil.

Choosing Venezuela as a potential supplier could help MRPL stabilize raw material supplies and continue export operations in the global market.

Kumar added that the company is actively considering Venezuelan oil if commercial terms, including transportation tariffs, are favorable.

Merz expects EU-India free trade agreement to be signed by end of January12.01.26, 12:59 • 3894 views

Despite this, Kumar assured: "In the near term, we do not anticipate any disruptions to our finished product export supplies."

MRPL covers about 40% of its oil needs through purchases from the Middle East, and the rest through spot markets and processing domestic raw materials. Other major Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, are also considering purchasing Venezuelan oil.

To increase profits, MRPL has focused on direct retail sales of fuel rather than selling to other refiners.

The company plans to expand its network to 500 gas stations within three years (currently 200) and reach 1,000 stations within five years.

India's largest refinery claims to have stopped buying Russian oil07.01.26, 02:42 • 4541 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Venezuela
India