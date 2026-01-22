Maduro arrested, and Putin is not only not in court, but also successfully fighting for Russian frozen assets - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not only not arrested but is also quite successfully fighting for Russian frozen assets located in Europe, UNN reports.

Let's look at the Western Hemisphere. President Trump conducted an operation in Venezuela, and Maduro was arrested. There were different opinions about this, but the fact is that Maduro is in court in New York. I'm sorry, but Putin is not in court. And this is the fourth year of the largest war in Europe since World War II. The one who started it is not only free but is still fighting for his frozen funds in Europe. And you know what? He has some success. It is Putin who is trying to decide how frozen assets should be used, not those who have the power to punish him for this war - Zelenskyy said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He added that when a decision was made to use frozen assets to protect themselves, the decision was blocked.

Putin was able to stop Europe, unfortunately - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his first comment on the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos, indicating that they discussed the work of teams within the framework of peace talks, where "documents are even more prepared," and air defense for Ukraine - additional missiles.