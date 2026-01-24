Relatives of Argentine prisoners ask Pope to intervene in Venezuela situation

$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 19564 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 20783 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 19755 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 19239 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 32958 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 28993 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 18944 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 25849 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 57032 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to IndiaJanuary 23, 08:49 PM • 3224 views
Energy Storm in the US: Arctic Cold Threatens Oil Production in Major BasinsJanuary 23, 09:33 PM • 3816 views
Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with ChinaPhotoJanuary 23, 10:16 PM • 4096 views
Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house11:49 PM • 3330 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China12:22 AM • 11594 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 32952 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 57029 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 78582 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 74215 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 76145 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Iran
Greenland
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 24269 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 23684 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 38730 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 53949 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 48357 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Relatives of Argentine prisoners ask Pope to intervene in Venezuela situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The families of two Argentines imprisoned in Venezuela are asking the Pope to facilitate their release. They submitted a petition to the Catholic Church's representation in Buenos Aires.

Relatives of Argentine prisoners ask Pope to intervene in Venezuela situation

The families of two Argentine citizens held in Venezuelan prisons have officially appealed to the Holy See to facilitate their immediate release. Amidst significant political changes in Caracas and the gradual release of prisoners, the relatives of the detainees consider the Vatican's intercession a decisive factor for preserving the lives and freedom of their loved ones. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Alexandra Gomez, wife of national security officer Nahuel Agustín Gallo, and the wife of lawyer Germán Giuliani submitted an official petition to the Catholic Church's representation in Buenos Aires. In a letter addressed to Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, they urge the Holy See to show "humanitarian sensitivity" to the fate of the Argentines who have become hostages of political instability. Officer Gallo has been considered forcibly disappeared for 411 days – contact with him was lost after his detention in December 2024 during a private trip to Venezuela.

Maduro released some prisoners amid US military pressure and Trump's ultimatum26.12.25, 20:49 • 4364 views

The Holy See traditionally plays the role of a key mediator in Venezuelan crises. Recently, Pope Leo XIV received opposition leader María Corina Machado in a private audience, who also asked the pontiff for help in repatriating abducted and illegally detained citizens. The Gallo and Giuliani families hope that the direct intervention of Cardinal Parolin, who previously served as nuncio in Venezuela, will help ensure the physical safety of the detainees and accelerate the bureaucratic procedures for their extradition to Argentina.

Pope Leo XIV called for peace and respect for constitutional rights in Venezuela04.01.26, 23:18 • 4311 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Buenos Aires
Argentina
Venezuela