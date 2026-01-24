Relatives of Argentine prisoners ask Pope to intervene in Venezuela situation

The families of two Argentine citizens held in Venezuelan prisons have officially appealed to the Holy See to facilitate their immediate release. Amidst significant political changes in Caracas and the gradual release of prisoners, the relatives of the detainees consider the Vatican's intercession a decisive factor for preserving the lives and freedom of their loved ones. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Alexandra Gomez, wife of national security officer Nahuel Agustín Gallo, and the wife of lawyer Germán Giuliani submitted an official petition to the Catholic Church's representation in Buenos Aires. In a letter addressed to Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, they urge the Holy See to show "humanitarian sensitivity" to the fate of the Argentines who have become hostages of political instability. Officer Gallo has been considered forcibly disappeared for 411 days – contact with him was lost after his detention in December 2024 during a private trip to Venezuela.

The Holy See traditionally plays the role of a key mediator in Venezuelan crises. Recently, Pope Leo XIV received opposition leader María Corina Machado in a private audience, who also asked the pontiff for help in repatriating abducted and illegally detained citizens. The Gallo and Giuliani families hope that the direct intervention of Cardinal Parolin, who previously served as nuncio in Venezuela, will help ensure the physical safety of the detainees and accelerate the bureaucratic procedures for their extradition to Argentina.

