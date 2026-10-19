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The United States will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled because of the war for now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Ukrainians with TPS status can remain in the United States and work legally for now. The protection has been preserved for approximately 240,000 registered Ukrainians.

The United States will not revoke temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled because of the war for now

Immigrants from Ukraine and Sudan can retain their Temporary Protected Status in the United States for now. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced this on Monday—the day the protection was due to expire. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

A representative of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that a notice regarding Ukrainians who have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would be published "at the appropriate time." Until then, their immigration protection will remain in effect.

Temporary Protected Status allows people who are already in the United States to remain in the country and work legally if armed conflicts, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances are occurring in their homeland.

According to Reuters, about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled because of the war registered for this status in the United States.

What is known about the decision

The temporary continuation of the protection came amid the strengthening of the immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

In September, his administration allowed Salvadoran citizens with TPS to retain their protection. Earlier, the authorities began procedures to cancel it for citizens of Haiti, Venezuela, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and other countries.

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