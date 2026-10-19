Germany to tighten German language exams for migrants — what is the reason

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to tighten German-language examinations for migrants following cases of fraud during testing. The relevant regulation is to enter into force on November 1. Bild reports this, writes UNN.

Details

A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed this information in Berlin on Monday. According to ministry representatives, the changes are intended to prevent the spread of fraud during examinations.

According to the publication, participants in integration courses illegally obtained written assignments and test answers via the internet and then used them during the “Listening and Reading” part of the examination.

This part requires participants to complete 45 tasks by marking the correct answers.

Another part of the examination involves a written task, during which participants usually have to compose a short message. According to the regulation, this section is often left completely blank.

At the same time, if a participant achieves the required B1 level during the oral part of the examination, the examination is still considered passed thanks to a successful result in the first part.

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