Poland plans to triple the minimum amount of funds required for foreigners to enter

Poland plans to raise the minimum amount of funds that foreigners must prove they have in order to stay in the country. The new requirements will apply to tourists, students and other categories of foreigners. RMF24 reports this, citing the website of Poland’s Government Legislation Centre, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft law, a person planning to stay in Poland for no more than four days must have at least 1,000 zlotys to cover accommodation expenses. Currently, the minimum required amount is 300 zlotys.

In the case of a longer stay, the required amount will increase from 75 to 300 zlotys for each day. The funds may also be confirmed in the equivalent amount in a foreign currency.

Separate rules apply, in particular, to participants in tourist excursions, youth camps and sports competitions. The requirements will also apply to persons who have paid for their stay in advance, are arriving at a medical and sanatorium facility, or are participating in a seasonal work programme, provided that work is not the main purpose of their visit.

For this category, the minimum amount will be 130 zlotys for each day of stay, but no less than 650 zlotys. Until now, foreigners had to prove that they had 20 zlotys per day, but at least 100 zlotys.

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The ministry stresses that the increased amount is intended to provide funds for expenses not covered by accommodation, food or another form of stay provision paid for in advance.

The changes will also apply to people arriving in Poland to study, take courses, undergo vocational training, conduct scientific research, or carry out research and development work. For the first two months of their planned stay, they will have to possess 2,020 zlotys. Currently, this amount is 1,270 zlotys.

The document is currently at the draft stage. The new rules are expected to enter into force 30 days after the adopted regulation is officially published.

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