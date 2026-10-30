The United States has approved the possible sale of 500 missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of State has approved a decision authorizing the possible sale to Ukraine of 500 missiles for Patriot air defense systems worth $2.1 billion. This is stated on the website of the U.S. Department of State, reports UNN.

Details

The U.S. Department of State has approved a decision authorizing a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Ukraine for the procurement of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement missiles and related equipment. The total estimated cost is $2.1 billion, fully funded by partners and allies - the statement said.

According to the Department of State, the Government of Ukraine requested the purchase of 500 PAC-3 missiles. The delivery will also include the following non-major defense equipment: classified and unclassified spare parts for PAC-3 MSE, as well as other related logistics and software support elements.

This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a partner country that is a driving force for political and economic stability in Europe. Ukraine will pay for this procurement with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway under the JUMPSTART program, as well as national funds financed through a European Union loan to support Ukraine. No U.S. funds are involved in this transaction. The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s ability to counter current and future threats by enhancing its integrated air and missile defense capabilities. This sale will support existing Patriot system operations against current air threats. Ukraine will have no difficulty integrating these goods and services into its armed forces - the Department of State noted.

We remind you

The United States may delay the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine until the midterm elections, which will take place on November 3.