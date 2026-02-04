The state is strengthening "small air defense": a new command for countering drones has been created in the Armed Forces

The country is increasing its capabilities to counter enemy drones, including attack UAVs such as "Shahed" and "Geran", which Russians use daily to attack civilians and critical infrastructure. This is stated in the message regarding the work on strengthening "small air defense", published on the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Commander-in-Chief has already heard reports on the effectiveness of destroying "Shaheds" with various types of interceptor drones. Separately, he emphasized that in January, Ukrainian-made equipment showed high results.

It is important that in January, Ukrainian-made equipment showed high results. We are observing a positive dynamic in equipping newly created interceptor drone divisions - wrote Syrskyi.

He added that additional crews are currently being trained. In particular, hundreds of UAV crews have already been transferred to the operational control of the Air Force group, and they are performing tasks in the I-III interception echelons. At the same time, anti-drone protection of key administrative centers in frontline regions is being strengthened.

Syrskyi also notes that the so-called "small air defense" is currently one of the most dynamic and high-tech areas of modern warfare, which requires quick management decisions. That is why the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a new command for unmanned air defense systems.

Officers with combat experience were seconded to the command staff of the Air Force.

At the same time, Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasizes that the pace of development of "small air defense" depends not only on the training and dedication of servicemen. The pace of work of Ukrainian and European manufacturers, as well as the supply of radars, UAVs, and interceptor UAVs from Western partners, are named as decisive factors.

Separately, he noted that the enemy is constantly improving its means of destruction, in particular, equipping attack drones with Starlink satellite communication terminals, and also using difficult weather conditions and other tactical solutions.

Recall

At the end of January, the Ministry of Defense named key needs for deterring Russian aggression and the necessary funds. Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev presented a defense plan for 2026, focusing on air defense and drones.