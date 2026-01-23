The situation requires unconventional approaches: Kalashnyk spoke about measures to protect critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Due to constant Russian shelling, the region's energy grid is operating under extreme conditions, forcing specialists to impose strict consumption restrictions. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, inspected alternative generation facilities in Boryspil region and reported on the region's readiness for prolonged outages. This is reported by UNN.

The head of the region emphasized that the current situation requires unconventional approaches to resource allocation.

The energy situation in Kyiv region remains difficult. Due to systemic attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, both hourly and emergency power outages are simultaneously applied in the region. – noted Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, this is a forced step to ensure the system withstands the load and prevents a complete blackout.

Development of an alternative power supply network

To support the vital activity of communities in the region, more than four thousand generators and dozens of distributed generation facilities have already been deployed. Kalashnyk emphasized that the region is actively implementing solar energy and mobile boiler houses, but the equipment is operating at its limits.

The equipment operates in an intensified mode, often functioning "to wear and tear", so it is important to constantly maintain its readiness, service it in a timely manner, and also have a reserve, because in frost the load increases – explained the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Priorities and international assistance

The Kyiv region authorities continue to attract foreign partners to strengthen the energy independence of social facilities and hospitals.

Our priority is the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure in Kyiv region, the development of alternative generation, and support for people in communities. We work on this daily – summarized Mykola Kalashnyk.

The head of the administration also announced the arrival of a new batch of special equipment in the near future.

