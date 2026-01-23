The situation requires unconventional approaches: Kalashnyk spoke about measures to protect critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:34 PM • 952 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 4306 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 8748 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 18677 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 19290 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16580 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23879 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49971 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21668 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24541 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20938 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 20653 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 6476 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 11566 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman05:02 PM • 5444 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 18677 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 49971 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 73497 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 69242 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 71566 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 20671 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 20957 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 36615 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51970 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46596 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

The situation requires unconventional approaches: Kalashnyk spoke about measures to protect critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk spoke about measures to protect critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast. The region uses hourly and emergency power outages, as well as over 4,000 generators to support the energy system.

The situation requires unconventional approaches: Kalashnyk spoke about measures to protect critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Due to constant Russian shelling, the region's energy grid is operating under extreme conditions, forcing specialists to impose strict consumption restrictions. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, inspected alternative generation facilities in Boryspil region and reported on the region's readiness for prolonged outages. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the region emphasized that the current situation requires unconventional approaches to resource allocation.

The energy situation in Kyiv region remains difficult. Due to systemic attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, both hourly and emergency power outages are simultaneously applied in the region.

– noted Mykola Kalashnyk.

We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal23.01.26, 22:34 • 956 views

According to him, this is a forced step to ensure the system withstands the load and prevents a complete blackout.

Development of an alternative power supply network

To support the vital activity of communities in the region, more than four thousand generators and dozens of distributed generation facilities have already been deployed. Kalashnyk emphasized that the region is actively implementing solar energy and mobile boiler houses, but the equipment is operating at its limits.

Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko23.01.26, 20:41 • 1642 views

The equipment operates in an intensified mode, often functioning "to wear and tear", so it is important to constantly maintain its readiness, service it in a timely manner, and also have a reserve, because in frost the load increases

– explained the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Priorities and international assistance

The Kyiv region authorities continue to attract foreign partners to strengthen the energy independence of social facilities and hospitals.

Our priority is the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure in Kyiv region, the development of alternative generation, and support for people in communities. We work on this daily

– summarized Mykola Kalashnyk.

The head of the administration also announced the arrival of a new batch of special equipment in the near future. 

US constantly monitors energy situation in Ukraine and continues to provide humanitarian aid - Stefanishyna23.01.26, 22:25 • 710 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast