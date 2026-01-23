$43.170.01
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 3002 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 7580 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 17764 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 18538 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16386 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23694 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49518 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21599 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24472 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Publications
Exclusives
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 17764 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 49518 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 73193 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 68966 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 71342 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 132 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal expects to switch from emergency to hourly power outages. The task is to reach predictable schedules with a volume of up to 3-4 queues.

We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that in the coming days it will be possible to gradually switch from emergency to hourly blackouts, the task is to reach predicted schedules of up to 3-4 queues, UNN reports.

We held another meeting of the Staff. The situation in the energy system remains difficult – we have a significant power deficit. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of "Ukrenergo" and distribution system operators, we see a tendency towards partial stabilization.

- Shmyhal said.

The minister also commented on the situation regarding electricity supply.

We expect to gradually switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days. Our task is to reach predicted schedules of up to 3-4 queues. We are also forming additional reserve brigades to strengthen the work.

- he added.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, a full verification of cogeneration units in Kyiv and the region was carried out.

Their total number and technical operability were clearly determined. Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities actually supply energy to the grid. We are cooperating with local authorities on this issue. All units must work. We continue to work to return light and heat to people as soon as possible.

- the minister summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

