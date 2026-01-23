We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that in the coming days it will be possible to gradually switch from emergency to hourly blackouts, the task is to reach predicted schedules of up to 3-4 queues, UNN reports.

We held another meeting of the Staff. The situation in the energy system remains difficult – we have a significant power deficit. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of "Ukrenergo" and distribution system operators, we see a tendency towards partial stabilization. - Shmyhal said.

The minister also commented on the situation regarding electricity supply.

We expect to gradually switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days. Our task is to reach predicted schedules of up to 3-4 queues. We are also forming additional reserve brigades to strengthen the work. - he added.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, a full verification of cogeneration units in Kyiv and the region was carried out.

Their total number and technical operability were clearly determined. Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities actually supply energy to the grid. We are cooperating with local authorities on this issue. All units must work. We continue to work to return light and heat to people as soon as possible. - the minister summarized.

