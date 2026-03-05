All Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity today need urgent medical attention - Lubinets

All Ukrainian servicemen returned from Russian captivity, who were exchanged on March 5, need urgent medical attention. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the psychological and medical condition. All those returned need urgent medical attention. A very large number of those returned have medical problems. And quite serious ones. Guys with ulcers on their legs have been recorded. Almost all are exhausted with clear signs of critical weight loss. - said Lubinets.

He said that among those returned there are guys who celebrate their birthday in March. He also noted that it was possible to return a serviceman who was serving a sentence in places of detention in Ukraine, but voluntarily joined the Defense Forces.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange, within which 200 Ukrainians returned home, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards and national guardsmen, among them defenders of Mariupol. The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva" and "the next stage will be held in the near future."