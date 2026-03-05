$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 12962 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 35917 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 67839 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 42976 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 40194 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 64395 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25123 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48595 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78894 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
All Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity today need urgent medical attention - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

All Ukrainian servicemen exchanged on March 5 require urgent medical attention due to serious medical problems and exhaustion. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and a serviceman who voluntarily joined the Defense Forces.

All Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity today need urgent medical attention - Lubinets

All Ukrainian servicemen returned from Russian captivity, who were exchanged on March 5, need urgent medical attention. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the psychological and medical condition. All those returned need urgent medical attention. A very large number of those returned have medical problems. And quite serious ones. Guys with ulcers on their legs have been recorded. Almost all are exhausted with clear signs of critical weight loss.

- said Lubinets.

He said that among those returned there are guys who celebrate their birthday in March. He also noted that it was possible to return a serviceman who was serving a sentence in places of detention in Ukraine, but voluntarily joined the Defense Forces.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange, within which 200 Ukrainians returned home, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards and national guardsmen, among them defenders of Mariupol. The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva" and "the next stage will be held in the near future."

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol