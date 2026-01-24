$43.170.01
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 5090 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 12243 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 19241 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 35180 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 35015 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 30709 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26763 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 52722 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 47960 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22009 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Facebook

"Red" line of the capital's subway has returned to its normal train schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Kyiv's red metro line has resumed normal operation, with all stations open for entry. The train waiting time is 6 minutes, according to the weekend schedule.

"Red" line of the capital's subway has returned to its normal train schedule

Kyiv's "red" metro line has resumed operations with its regular train schedule after the Russian attack, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

The "red" metro line is resuming normal operations. All stations are open for entry.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

The waiting time for a train, according to the weekend schedule, is 6 minutes.

Recall

Earlier, temporary changes were introduced to train movements on the "red" metro line due to electricity shortages after the night's massive shelling.

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA24.01.26, 08:37 • 3098 views

Kyiv's "green" metro line, which also experienced operational changes, has already resumed normal operations after Russia's night attack.

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv