"Red" line of the capital's subway has returned to its normal train schedule

Kyiv's "red" metro line has resumed operations with its regular train schedule after the Russian attack, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

The "red" metro line is resuming normal operations. All stations are open for entry. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

The waiting time for a train, according to the weekend schedule, is 6 minutes.

Earlier, temporary changes were introduced to train movements on the "red" metro line due to electricity shortages after the night's massive shelling.

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA

Kyiv's "green" metro line, which also experienced operational changes, has already resumed normal operations after Russia's night attack.