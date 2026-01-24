"Red" line of the capital's subway has returned to its normal train schedule
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's red metro line has resumed normal operation, with all stations open for entry. The train waiting time is 6 minutes, according to the weekend schedule.
Kyiv's "red" metro line has resumed operations with its regular train schedule after the Russian attack, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Saturday, UNN reports.
The "red" metro line is resuming normal operations. All stations are open for entry.
The waiting time for a train, according to the weekend schedule, is 6 minutes.
Recall
Earlier, temporary changes were introduced to train movements on the "red" metro line due to electricity shortages after the night's massive shelling.
Kyiv's "green" metro line, which also experienced operational changes, has already resumed normal operations after Russia's night attack.