Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 25257 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 26335 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 24765 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 23362 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 41003 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 35993 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 20186 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26825 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 61301 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

After the night shelling in Kyiv, the "red" metro line is operating with temporary changes. Some stations are closed, and train intervals have been increased due to electricity shortages.

Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system after the massive attack on the night of January 24, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) introduced temporary changes in train traffic on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line. The restrictions are caused by a severe shortage of electricity, which forced the subway to switch to a special operating mode and change train intervals. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, trains run on separate routes with the following intervals:

  • "Akademmistechko" – "Arsenalna": the interval is 7–9 minutes;
    • "Darnytsia" – "Livoberezhna" – "Arsenalna": the interval is 12 minutes.

      Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor24.01.26, 07:03 • 1556 views

      Due to power shortages, the stations "Lisova", "Chernihivska", "Hidropark" and "Dnipro" are temporarily closed to passengers. Experts emphasize that traffic is carried out under dispatcher regulation (in manual mode), and the number of trains directly depends on the amount of energy that the system operator can provide.

      Situation on the "green" line and appeals to passengers

      The Kyiv City State Administration also reminds that the Syretsko-Pecherska line continues to operate with changes that were introduced earlier due to damage to the fence during the shelling. Trains run only between the stations "Syrets" – "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" – "Chervonyi Khutir". Residents of the capital are urged to understand the situation and carefully plan their trips, taking into account increased intervals and closed stations. 

      Changes in the operation of the capital's subway: due to the night shelling, metro trains on the "green" line are running with changes24.01.26, 07:11 • 1326 views

      Stepan Haftko

      SocietyKyiv
