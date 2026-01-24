Kyiv's "red" metro line operates with restrictions after night shelling – KMVA

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system after the massive attack on the night of January 24, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) introduced temporary changes in train traffic on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line. The restrictions are caused by a severe shortage of electricity, which forced the subway to switch to a special operating mode and change train intervals. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, trains run on separate routes with the following intervals:

"Akademmistechko" – "Arsenalna": the interval is 7–9 minutes;

"Darnytsia" – "Livoberezhna" – "Arsenalna": the interval is 12 minutes.

Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor

Due to power shortages, the stations "Lisova", "Chernihivska", "Hidropark" and "Dnipro" are temporarily closed to passengers. Experts emphasize that traffic is carried out under dispatcher regulation (in manual mode), and the number of trains directly depends on the amount of energy that the system operator can provide.

Situation on the "green" line and appeals to passengers

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminds that the Syretsko-Pecherska line continues to operate with changes that were introduced earlier due to damage to the fence during the shelling. Trains run only between the stations "Syrets" – "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" – "Chervonyi Khutir". Residents of the capital are urged to understand the situation and carefully plan their trips, taking into account increased intervals and closed stations.

Changes in the operation of the capital's subway: due to the night shelling, metro trains on the "green" line are running with changes