Changes in the operation of the capital's subway: due to the night shelling, metro trains on the "green" line are running with changes

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of January 24, the subway infrastructure was damaged, which caused temporary restrictions on train movement. Specialists found damage to the fence on the open section of the Syretsko-Pecherska line, due to which the usual schedule of the subway was adjusted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, trains on the third metro line run on two separate sections:

from "Syrets" station to "Vydubychi" station;

from "Osokorky" station to "Chervonyi Khutir" station.

Damage to the fence was recorded during the morning inspection of the territory after the night shelling by the Russians. Currently, train movement on the damaged section has been suspended for necessary work.

Operation of other branches and resumption of movement

Trains on the "red" and "blue" lines of the capital's subway are currently running without changes in the usual mode. The Kyiv City State Administration promises to announce additional information about the time of restoration of full operation of the entire "green" line and completion of fence repairs.

