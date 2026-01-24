$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 22154 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 22796 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 21548 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 20554 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 35571 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 32073 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19419 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26278 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 58337 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Changes in the operation of the capital's subway: due to the night shelling, metro trains on the "green" line are running with changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Due to the night shelling of Kyiv, the subway infrastructure was damaged, which caused changes in train movement on the Syretsko-Pecherska line. Trains run on two separate sections, movement on the damaged section has been suspended.

Changes in the operation of the capital's subway: due to the night shelling, metro trains on the "green" line are running with changes

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of January 24, the subway infrastructure was damaged, which caused temporary restrictions on train movement. Specialists found damage to the fence on the open section of the Syretsko-Pecherska line, due to which the usual schedule of the subway was adjusted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, trains on the third metro line run on two separate sections:

  • from "Syrets" station to "Vydubychi" station;
    • from "Osokorky" station to "Chervonyi Khutir" station.

      Damage to the fence was recorded during the morning inspection of the territory after the night shelling by the Russians. Currently, train movement on the damaged section has been suspended for necessary work.

      Operation of other branches and resumption of movement

      Trains on the "red" and "blue" lines of the capital's subway are currently running without changes in the usual mode. The Kyiv City State Administration promises to announce additional information about the time of restoration of full operation of the entire "green" line and completion of fence repairs. 

      Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor24.01.26, 07:03 • 754 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Society
      Air raid alert
      War in Ukraine
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Kyiv