The Rada prepares for appointments: faction leaders will hold a conciliatory meeting with Stefanchuk

Heads of factions will hold a conciliatory meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, regarding the appointments that the parliament will consider today. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

After voting on three resignations - Shmyhal, Fedorov, and Malyuk - the MPs went on a break that will last about an hour.

Now a 1-hour break and a conciliatory meeting with the heads of factions regarding appointments - Zheleznyak reported.

The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of Justice

Add

As Zheleznyak reported, today the parliament plans to consider three appointments.

According to him, somewhere after 4:00 PM, the Rada will proceed to the appointment issues (sequence):

▪️Shmyhal to the Ministry of Energy (+ First Vice);

▪️Natalukha to head the State Property Fund;

▪️Fedorov to Minister of Defense.