The Rada called on the IOC to allow Ukrainian athletes to use symbols commemorating victims of Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee to allow Ukrainian athletes to use symbols honoring those killed by Russian aggression. This came after Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from competing in a helmet featuring portraits of deceased athletes.

The Rada called on the IOC to allow Ukrainian athletes to use symbols commemorating victims of Russian aggression

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee to allow all Ukrainian athletes to use symbols honoring the memory of victims of the Russian Federation's armed aggression, against the backdrop of the actions of Ukrainian skeleton racer and participant of the XXV Winter Olympic Games Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was banned from using a "special" helmet at the 2026 Olympics, depicting Ukrainian athletes who died as a result of Russia's military actions against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 15027.

Details

The resolution was adopted

- states the document card.

As noted in the appeal, on February 9, the International Olympic Committee banned Ukrainian skeleton racer and participant of the XXV Winter Olympic Games Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in a helmet depicting portraits of more than twenty deceased Ukrainian athletes killed by Russian military personnel.

Among the athletes depicted on the helmet are defenders of Ukraine who resisted the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as children killed by Russian missiles, bombs, shells, and bullets

- the appeal states.

The Rada noted that Ukraine is proud of the names of biathlete Yevhen Malyshev, boxer Maksym Halinichev, wrestler Andriy Yaremenko, cyclist Andriy Kutsenko, athletes Volodymyr Androshchuk, Roman Polishchuk and Kateryna Troyan, jumper Mykyta Kozubenko, shooter Oleksiy Khabarov, strongmen Pavlo Ishchenko and Ivan Kononenko, Invictus Games coach Taras Shpuk, fencer Fedir Yepifanov, figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, hockey player Oleksiy Loginov, who stood up to protect millions of Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian sports community remembers the names of young Ukrainian athletes whose successful sports careers were cut short by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine – 9-year-old judoka Valeriia Ivashko, 11-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko, 13-year-old footballer Nazar Zuy, 14-year-old weightlifter Alina Perehudova, 15-year-old dancer Mariia Lebid, 17-year-old kickboxer Karyna Bakhur, 20-year-old dancer Daria Kurdel

- the resolution states.

Given the above, the Rada, "emphasizing full support for the dignified act of Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych and strongly condemning the IOC's decision to ban the use of symbols honoring the memory of victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, called on the IOC to":

  • allow all Ukrainian athletes to use symbols honoring the memory of victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;
    • cancel the decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports competitions, including reviewing the decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports competitions in youth age categories under their own flag.

      In addition, the MPs emphasized that during the Olympic Games, military actions always ceased, but Russia ignored the relevant calls for a truce, and on the contrary, intensified shelling of Ukrainian territory, destroying energy infrastructure during a harsh winter.

      We believe that the global sports community should show respect for the victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and contribute to the earliest possible cessation of bloodshed in Ukraine and the achievement of a just peace

      - the MPs note.

      Recall

      Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from using a "special" helmet at the 2026 Olympics, which depicts Ukrainian athletes who died as a result of Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

      Subsequently, the International Olympic Committee allowed Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of fallen athletes, but did not allow him to use the "memory helmet" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

      Then Vladyslav Heraskevych, who became the flag bearer at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, gave a press conference after the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban him from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes.

      Ukrainian luger Olena Smaga supported skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC banned from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased athletes. She showed the inscription "Memory is not a violation" on her hand during the competition.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietySportsPolitics
