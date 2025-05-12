The President's Office explained why Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey is a win-win

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision regarding the trip to Turkey is that if Russian dictator Putin does not come, he shows his weakness. If he comes, he is in a situation where he is forced to pick up fake arguments to continue the war, while the whole world is watching. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Our position is to show our readiness even for such unpopular one-on-one negotiations with Putin, but decisive ones. The President's decisive behavior is that we understand the risks and still go for it and show the weakness of Russia, which has no arguments. The main thing is that we show our partners that the problem is not in Kyiv, but in Moscow, in order to unite both European countries, and we need the unity of all countries, and America, in order to impose a new sanctions package if Putin does not come and does not start these negotiations - Leshchenko said.

He also noted that it is important for Ukraine that American leader Donald Trump influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban so that he, for example, does not veto.

Hungary blocks aid to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the EU - Sikorski

The President is going to Istanbul, and who is not coming? Putin. In a way, the situation is now win-win for us. Ukraine is going and showing its readiness in the diplomatic track. If Putin does not come, he shows his weakness. If he comes, he is in the situation of a person who is forced to pick up fake arguments to continue the war, when the whole world is watching - Leshchenko explained.

A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire

Addition

On Saturday, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders said to Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And while he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post for Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey