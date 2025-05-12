The President's Office explained why Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey is a win-win

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3412 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10190 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22332 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20263 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27140 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46632 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30503 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46471 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68171 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84764 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
34%
748mm
Popular news

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 27651 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15441 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 33871 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 22332 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 34014 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 46632 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 74131 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 181506 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15562 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 25689 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 33323 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 114221 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 62360 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The President's Office explained why Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey is a win-win

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Zelenskyy is going to Istanbul, but Putin is not. If Putin does not come, he will show weakness, and if he comes, he will be forced to invent fake arguments.

The President's Office explained why Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey is a win-win

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision regarding the trip to Turkey is that if Russian dictator Putin does not come, he shows his weakness. If he comes, he is in a situation where he is forced to pick up fake arguments to continue the war, while the whole world is watching. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Our position is to show our readiness even for such unpopular one-on-one negotiations with Putin, but decisive ones. The President's decisive behavior is that we understand the risks and still go for it and show the weakness of Russia, which has no arguments. The main thing is that we show our partners that the problem is not in Kyiv, but in Moscow, in order to unite both European countries, and we need the unity of all countries, and America, in order to impose a new sanctions package if Putin does not come and does not start these negotiations

- Leshchenko said.

He also noted that it is important for Ukraine that American leader Donald Trump influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban so that he, for example, does not veto.

Hungary blocks aid to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the EU - Sikorski14.04.25, 23:44 • 3594 views

The President is going to Istanbul, and who is not coming? Putin. In a way, the situation is now win-win for us. Ukraine is going and showing its readiness in the diplomatic track. If Putin does not come, he shows his weakness. If he comes, he is in the situation of a person who is forced to pick up fake arguments to continue the war, when the whole world is watching

- Leshchenko explained.

A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire10.05.25, 17:59 • 5106 views

Addition

On Saturday, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders said to Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And while he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post for Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey12.05.25, 11:36 • 1402 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Serhiy Leshchenko
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$104,446.50
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.54
Золото
$3,234.64
Ethereum
$2,550.90