A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire

If Russia does not agree to a complete ceasefire from Monday, it will face consequences. A new package of sanctions is ready. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during his speech at a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of willing countries, reports UNN.

Details

If Russia does not agree, it will face the consequences of additional sanctions and increased support for Ukraine. A new package of sanctions is ready. In the coming days, we will decide, together with the United States, we will communicate, prepare. President Trump has taken many important steps in recent days to strengthen the coordination of such work, and we are ready to put forward this package of sanctions in the event of any violation of the ceasefire. - said Macron.

Macron also stressed that lasting peace requires international security guarantees.

That is why we are strengthening our coalition, preparing a proposal for the formation of a contingent. This work with partners is ongoing daily. I want to thank our military teams for their daily planning work, I want to thank them for their cooperation within NATO, for preparing those forces, that contingent that will assist the Ukrainian army in maintaining peace. - said the President of France.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to that, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased and sanctions against Russia will be tightened.