"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 94 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 8222 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 14189 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 21231 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 37164 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 28221 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 44944 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 67567 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84201 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97959 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 28594 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 24955 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 26020 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 21518 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22693 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 8222 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22992 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 37164 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 68665 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 176198 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 10718 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 22969 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 30837 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 111831 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 60101 views
"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Putin is unlikely to agree to direct negotiations with Zelenskyy in Turkey. The President of Ukraine is ready for a meeting, but the Kremlin will avoid it.

"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not go to negotiations in Turkey with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this on the air of the telethon on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"We are following the deadline that we have introduced. The deadline is a meeting in Turkey. Our main thing is the process, and the process begins with the negotiations that the President announced and said that he is waiting for the Russian dictator in Turkey to do what everyone is ready for - negotiations to end the war. The only word here is for Russia, because they are gradually falling into the trap of their own traps. They thought they would set us a trap when they said they were waiting for us in Turkey. The President says: "I'm going." Now the word is up to Putin. Now it's interesting how they will get out of it in the Kremlin. I'm wondering how (they will get out of it - ed.). Maybe (Putin - ed.) will get sick..." - said Leshchenko.

Leshchenko noted that sending representatives of Russia is not interesting to anyone, the format of leaders is interesting.

The President is driving Putin, like a skilled hunter drives game to certain boundaries, because Putin is constantly trying to maneuver. Why was the meeting in Kyiv of European leaders on the weekend important? Because it outlined unity. The main countries on our continent are nuclear France, nuclear Britain, the new German government, our strategic partner Poland. These are the four countries that have supported us the most. Plus, Macron (President of France - ed.) is organizing a call with Trump and coordinating this entire roadmap with America

- Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko noted that as a result, Putin was forced to make a meaningless appearance to the press at night, where he said he was ready for negotiations in Turkey.

"But he did not say that he would come in person, and here the President intercepts and says that he will come and is waiting for him (Putin - ed.). Now they are brainstorming on the topic of how to get off this topic. Therefore, most likely, there will be some kind of game of hockey, football... They are not ready for these direct negotiations, because they are losing in this direct rhetoric, because all of Putin's attempts to somehow argue the war in front of loyal propagandists is one thing, in the presence of our President - it is doomed to failure. Therefore, he will not go for it, I am convinced. This is my point of view," Leshchenko said.

A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire10.05.25, 17:59 • 5052 views

Supplement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they are ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms, in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
