"The President is cornering Putin like a hunter cornering prey": in the Presidential Office assessed the chances of the Russian dictator's visit to Turkey

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not go to negotiations in Turkey with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this on the air of the telethon on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"We are following the deadline that we have introduced. The deadline is a meeting in Turkey. Our main thing is the process, and the process begins with the negotiations that the President announced and said that he is waiting for the Russian dictator in Turkey to do what everyone is ready for - negotiations to end the war. The only word here is for Russia, because they are gradually falling into the trap of their own traps. They thought they would set us a trap when they said they were waiting for us in Turkey. The President says: "I'm going." Now the word is up to Putin. Now it's interesting how they will get out of it in the Kremlin. I'm wondering how (they will get out of it - ed.). Maybe (Putin - ed.) will get sick..." - said Leshchenko.

Leshchenko noted that sending representatives of Russia is not interesting to anyone, the format of leaders is interesting.

The President is driving Putin, like a skilled hunter drives game to certain boundaries, because Putin is constantly trying to maneuver. Why was the meeting in Kyiv of European leaders on the weekend important? Because it outlined unity. The main countries on our continent are nuclear France, nuclear Britain, the new German government, our strategic partner Poland. These are the four countries that have supported us the most. Plus, Macron (President of France - ed.) is organizing a call with Trump and coordinating this entire roadmap with America - Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko noted that as a result, Putin was forced to make a meaningless appearance to the press at night, where he said he was ready for negotiations in Turkey.

"But he did not say that he would come in person, and here the President intercepts and says that he will come and is waiting for him (Putin - ed.). Now they are brainstorming on the topic of how to get off this topic. Therefore, most likely, there will be some kind of game of hockey, football... They are not ready for these direct negotiations, because they are losing in this direct rhetoric, because all of Putin's attempts to somehow argue the war in front of loyal propagandists is one thing, in the presence of our President - it is doomed to failure. Therefore, he will not go for it, I am convinced. This is my point of view," Leshchenko said.

Supplement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they are ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms, in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.