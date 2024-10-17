The number of deportations of migrants should increase, says EU head
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to increase the enforcement of decisions on deportations of migrants to the EU. Currently, the return rate of illegal migrants is only 20%, which requires legislative changes.
The EU countries should increase the enforcement of deportation decisions, as the rate of return of illegal migrants is currently 20%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a letter addressed to EU leaders and sent on the eve of the summit, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
Details
The letter states that the EU executive will present a new proposal for legislation to increase the number of migrant deportations.
In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen noted that the return rate of illegal migrants from EU countries is currently only about 20%, meaning that the vast majority of people who are ordered to leave an EU member state do not do so.
Member states should recognize decisions made by other EU countries to ensure that "migrants who have a decision to return in one country cannot take advantage of gaps in the system to avoid returning to another country," von der Leyen wrote.
Add
The letter also mentions the example of Italy, which has started sending some migrants to a processing center in Albania. The President of the European Commission writes that the EU can "learn lessons" from Italian policy.
According to the Italian-Albanian agreement, some of the migrants rescued in the Mediterranean will be sent to Albania, where their asylum applications will be considered. This week, Italy sent 16 men to the Albanian port of Shenjin. A few hours after their arrival, it became clear that two of them were minors and two others were medically vulnerable and will therefore be returned to Italy.
Other EU countries have also begun to consider the involvement of third countries in the process of migrant processing.
In the past few weeks, Germany has resumed checks at its land borders, the French government has said it will consider tightening immigration laws, and Poland has announced a plan to temporarily suspend asylum eligibility for people crossing the border.
Recall
The European Commission is preparing a new draft law related to changing the rules for sending back migrants who do not have the right to stay in the EU. The draft law is expected to contain "clear cooperation obligations with regard to the persons sent back" and should "effectively streamline the process" of sending illegal immigrants back home.
Netherlands implements toughest migration rules in history - Politico14.09.24, 15:29 • 67152 views