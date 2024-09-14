Netherlands implements toughest migration rules in history - Politico

The Dutch government is planning to introduce some of the harshest anti-immigration measures in the EU, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

The new Minister of Migration and Asylum, Marjolijn Faber, from Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party, said she wants to introduce "the strictest asylum policy possible," citing problems with housing, healthcare and education.

The plan includes the possibility of declaring an "asylum crisis," which would allow the government to act without parliamentary approval.

The new initiatives include tighter border controls, restrictions on family reunification, including a ban on adult children joining their parents, and an emphasis on forced returns.

The Netherlands should belong to the category of member states with the strictest EU admission rules - the government program says.

The government will ask the European Commission to abandon the EU's asylum and migration policies - this request will be sent to Brussels next week, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schouffe said.

We cannot continue to tolerate a large influx of migrants into our country. People are experiencing an asylum crisis - Shuf said.

He refused to name specific goals for reducing the migration flow, noting that the government would assess the need for an emergency law by regularly reviewing the situation in the country.

Migration Minister Marjolyn Faber said she plans to abolish indefinite residence permits, shorten the application process, significantly limit family reunification for most applicants, and speed up the deportation of "criminal asylum seekers."

She also proposed changes to housing legislation to prevent asylum seekers with residence permits from being given priority in the allocation of social housing, which should reduce pressure on the housing market.

The opposition has criticized Faber's plan to introduce an emergency law to speed up her migration measures, calling it "anti-democratic." The Dutch Council for Refugees expressed deep concern, noting that "refugees will pay a high price" for these measures. The organization also emphasized that emergency measures are usually used in cases of war or natural disasters, and that asylum problems are the result of political decisions.

Recall

The German parliament supported a lawthat would simplify the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. And the United Kingdom sent the first migrant to Rwanda under a voluntary deportation program that will pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to the African country.

Pope says refusal to help migrants is a “grave sin”