Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149773 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150759 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112339 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183997 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104957 views

February 28, 10:28 PM • 46504 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 73387 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 69813 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 43283 views
03:40 AM • 50063 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191351 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194829 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183999 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 210959 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199332 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148255 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 147642 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151846 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142862 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159361 views
Netherlands implements toughest migration rules in history - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67141 views

The Dutch government plans to introduce strict anti-immigration measures, including restrictions on family reunification and increased deportation. The new rules are aimed at reducing the inflow of migrants and solving problems with housing and social services.

The Dutch government is planning to introduce some of the harshest anti-immigration measures in the EU, UNN reports with reference to Politico

Details

The new Minister of Migration and Asylum, Marjolijn Faber, from Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party, said she wants to introduce "the strictest asylum policy possible," citing problems with housing, healthcare and education.

The plan includes the possibility of declaring an "asylum crisis," which would allow the government to act without parliamentary approval.

The new initiatives include tighter border controls, restrictions on family reunification, including a ban on adult children joining their parents, and an emphasis on forced returns.

The Netherlands should belong to the category of member states with the strictest EU admission rules

- the government program says.

The government will ask the European Commission to abandon the EU's asylum and migration policies - this request will be sent to Brussels next week, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schouffe said.

We cannot continue to tolerate a large influx of migrants into our country. People are experiencing an asylum crisis

- Shuf said.

He refused to name specific goals for reducing the migration flow, noting that the government would assess the need for an emergency law by regularly reviewing the situation in the country.

Migration Minister Marjolyn Faber said she plans to abolish indefinite residence permits, shorten the application process, significantly limit family reunification for most applicants, and speed up the deportation of "criminal asylum seekers." 

She also proposed changes to housing legislation to prevent asylum seekers with residence permits from being given priority in the allocation of social housing, which should reduce pressure on the housing market.

The opposition has criticized Faber's plan to introduce an emergency law to speed up her migration measures, calling it "anti-democratic." The Dutch Council for Refugees expressed deep concern, noting that "refugees will pay a high price" for these measures. The organization also emphasized that emergency measures are usually used in cases of war or natural disasters, and that asylum problems are the result of political decisions.

Recall 

The German parliament supported a lawthat would simplify the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. And the United Kingdom sent the first migrant to Rwanda under a voluntary deportation program that will pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to the African country.

Pope says refusal to help migrants is a “grave sin”28.08.24, 16:45 • 19029 views

SocietyPolitics

