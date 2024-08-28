Pope says refusal to help migrants is a “grave sin”

Pope Francis has condemned the harsh treatment of migrants arriving in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and said that refusing to help them is a grave sin. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

According to Francis, there are people who "work systematically and by all means to reject migrants.

There are those who systematically and by all means work to reject migrants. And this, if we judge according to conscience and responsibility, is a grave sin - said the Pontiff during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

In addition, the Pope called for expanding access routes for migrants and "global migration management based on justice, fraternity and solidarity.

According to the pontiff, this issue will not be resolved by "militarizing the borders.

The publication emphasizes that the Mediterranean Sea is one of the main routes for illegal migrants to enter Europe. According to experts, more than 30 thousand people have gone missing while crossing it.

During his papacy, Francis has repeatedly raised this topic.

In August , thousands of Britons took to the streetsto oppose far-right anti-migrant protests. The actions took place in many cities across the country in response to the riots after the attack on children in Southport.