The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of the ICRC mission over an unacceptable statement about "strikes on Ukraine and Russia." Scherrer acknowledged the inappropriateness of the comparisons.

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3654 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 11857 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11637 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19736 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20553 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21492 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20562 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17379 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36803 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68095 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 40355 views
Norway’s PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitionsJanuary 20, 06:33 AM • 3960 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 33437 views
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery10:30 AM • 7728 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 17294 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 11852 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 17321 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 33470 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 68054 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 74507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 956 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 948 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 33503 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 49183 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41681 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of the ICRC mission over an unacceptable statement about "strikes on Ukraine and Russia." Scherrer acknowledged the inappropriateness of the comparisons.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the head of the ICRC Mission over a statement that equated the responsibility of Ukraine and Russia for human suffering. Representatives of the ICRC acknowledged the inappropriateness of such comparisons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of the ICRC mission over an unacceptable statement about "strikes on Ukraine and Russia." Scherrer acknowledged the inappropriateness of the comparisons.

The head of the ICRC Mission in Ukraine, Juan-Pedro Scherer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to an incorrect statement by one of the organization's regional directors, which equates the responsibility of the Russian Federation as an aggressor state and Ukraine, which defends itself and its people, for human suffering, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the diplomatic agency, on January 20, during the meeting, the Ukrainian side expressed deep disappointment with the statement of the ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia dated January 14, 2026, which, in fact, equates the responsibility of the Russian Federation as an aggressor state and Ukraine, which defends itself and its people, for human suffering.  

The Ukrainian side emphasized that, unlike the Russian aggressor, Ukraine strikes exclusively at legitimate military targets of the enemy within the framework of exercising its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter. In this context, any attempts to identify, equate, or draw false parallels between Ukraine and Russia are immoral, erroneous, and absolutely unacceptable 

- the statement says.

In Ukraine, as noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they expect the Committee to be more persistent in its efforts aimed at ensuring unhindered access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained, as well as in relevant public communication. 

For their part, ICRC representatives acknowledged the inappropriateness of such attempts to equate responsibility and agreed on the need to improve the Committee's communication approaches in the future. Juan-Pedro Scherer also noted that he and his colleagues in Kyiv well understand the real humanitarian situation and experience the consequences of Russian attacks firsthand 

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the parties agreed to promote further strengthening of bilateral dialogue, including through visits, to ensure a deeper understanding by the ICRC of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian attacks, and also discussed ways to strengthen ICRC efforts to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and detained civilians.

Where there is light for three hours a day and +7 in the premises: Lubinets invited the ICRC leadership to Ukraine to see the consequences of Russian strikes16.01.26, 20:05 • 3536 views

Context

On the official ICRC page, a statement appeared from the organization's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Arian Bauer, which refers to strikes "on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia."

In addition, Bauer notes that "attacks that cause disproportionate harm to civilians, including depriving them of access to essential services such as electricity and heating, which are necessary for survival now, are prohibited."

In turn, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called shameful the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding "strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia," and also added that the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine would be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for explanations

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Ukraine