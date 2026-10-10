The Latvian Saeima has so far not supported amendments on permanent residence permits for Ukrainians

The Saeima Committee on Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention has so far not supported, at first reading, further advancement of amendments to the law on support for the civilian population of Ukraine in Latvia, which provide for a special procedure for obtaining a permanent residence permit in Latvia for Ukrainian citizens. Delfi reports, according to UNN.

The committee decided not to submit the bill for further consideration for now, as it is necessary to obtain an opinion from the Ministry of Finance on the possible impact of the proposed changes on the state budget. The committee is expected to return to consideration of the amendments next week - the statement said.

Under the bill, Ukrainian citizens who hold only Ukrainian citizenship and have obtained or currently have temporary protection in Latvia will be able to apply for a permanent residence permit under specially established conditions.

At the same time, the current regulations provide for refusing to grant a permanent residence permit to individuals who previously received temporary protection in Latvia.

The proposed amendments stipulate that the five-year period of residence may also include the period during which a person stayed in Latvia on the basis of a long-term visa or residence permit.

It is also planned to establish special requirements regarding the availability of sufficient funds for subsistence.

Men will also be required to provide confirmation from the competent Ukrainian authorities that they are exempt from conscription for military service in the event of mobilization.

The authors of the bill believe that the proposed changes will provide Ukrainians with greater legal certainty regarding their future status in Latvia.

Let us recall

On October 8, the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in Germany was extended until March 2028.