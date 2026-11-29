Over the past week, Russia attacked Ukraine using more than 1,900 strike drones. The Defense Forces managed to shoot down or suppress nearly 1,600 of them, equivalent to approximately 83% of the total. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From November 22 to 28, the enemy used more than 1,900 Shahed-type strike UAVs, "Gerberas," and "Parody" decoy drones against Ukraine. This averages around 273 drones per day. The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed nearly 1,600 of them — about 83%. In other words, of every six drones launched at Ukraine, five failed to reach their target — the post said.

At the same time, jet-powered Shaheds remain the most difficult targets.

They fly significantly faster than conventional ones, and the enemy is increasingly relying on them. Over the week, 1,126 were launched — nearly 6 out of every 10 drones. A total of 871 jet-powered Shaheds were shot down, or 77.4%. Ninety-one percent of the conventional Shaheds, "Gerberas," and "Parodies" were neutralized. This week, the skies were defended by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned systems units. The enemy is trying to increase the scale of its attacks and is changing its tactics, but Ukrainian air defense is operating to shoot down as many Russian drones as possible and minimize the damage to Ukrainian cities, the energy sector, and people. Work to protect the skies does not stop either by day or by night. Glory to Ukraine! — the post said.

To remind you

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell in two districts. A woman was killed, and four other people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized.