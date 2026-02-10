The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forces

The head of the European Union's foreign policy department, Kaja Kallas, said on Tuesday that she would propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Negotiations to end the war have largely involved Ukrainian, American, and Russian officials, with European representatives periodically consulted. However, European officials say that a peace agreement is impossible without them.

"Everyone at the negotiating table, including the Russians and the Americans, must understand that the Europeans' consent is needed," Kallas told a group of news agency journalists in Brussels.

"And for that, we also have conditions. And we must impose conditions not on the Ukrainians, who are already under strong pressure, but on the Russians."

Addendum

Kallas said she would propose a list to EU member state governments in the coming days. Asked what might be included in the list, she mentioned the return of all Ukrainian children abducted during the war and restrictions on Russian armed forces. She did not elaborate.

European officials say they have leverage, such as Russian assets frozen in Europe worth about 210 billion euros ($250 billion), which could be part of any settlement.

Most European countries have pursued a policy of diplomatic isolation of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, some have in recent months spoken in favor of direct negotiations with Moscow, partly because they fear prolonged discussions between American and Russian officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron's chief foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, visited Moscow last week for talks with Russian officials.

Some European officials have suggested appointing an EU representative to lead negotiations with Russia. But Kallas said it was important for the bloc to define its messages to Moscow before considering such an appointment.

"If we don't stand our ground, there's no point in us sitting at the negotiating table," Kallas said. "It's important to discuss what concessions we need to see from Russia for a sustainable peace."