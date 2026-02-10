$43.030.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Kaja Kallas stated that she would propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia for a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the conditions are the return of Ukrainian children and restrictions on Russian armed forces.

The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forces

The head of the European Union's foreign policy department, Kaja Kallas, said on Tuesday that she would propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Negotiations to end the war have largely involved Ukrainian, American, and Russian officials, with European representatives periodically consulted. However, European officials say that a peace agreement is impossible without them.

"Everyone at the negotiating table, including the Russians and the Americans, must understand that the Europeans' consent is needed," Kallas told a group of news agency journalists in Brussels.

"And for that, we also have conditions. And we must impose conditions not on the Ukrainians, who are already under strong pressure, but on the Russians."

US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks10.02.26, 10:13 • 12161 view

Addendum

Kallas said she would propose a list to EU member state governments in the coming days. Asked what might be included in the list, she mentioned the return of all Ukrainian children abducted during the war and restrictions on Russian armed forces. She did not elaborate.

European officials say they have leverage, such as Russian assets frozen in Europe worth about 210 billion euros ($250 billion), which could be part of any settlement.

Most European countries have pursued a policy of diplomatic isolation of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, some have in recent months spoken in favor of direct negotiations with Moscow, partly because they fear prolonged discussions between American and Russian officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron's chief foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, visited Moscow last week for talks with Russian officials.

Some European officials have suggested appointing an EU representative to lead negotiations with Russia. But Kallas said it was important for the bloc to define its messages to Moscow before considering such an appointment.

"If we don't stand our ground, there's no point in us sitting at the negotiating table," Kallas said. "It's important to discuss what concessions we need to see from Russia for a sustainable peace."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Emmanuel Bonne
Kaya Kallas
Reuters
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
France
Europe
United States
Ukraine