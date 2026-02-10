US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker denied assumptions that the US had set a new deadline for peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Whitaker indicated that "President Zelenskyy mentioned this June deadline," and added: "I don't think the United States has announced anything like that."

"We want the fighting to stop. We want both sides to come to an agreement and conclude a peace deal. We would like this as soon as possible, and... we just want... the suffering and killing in Ukraine to stop," Whitaker said.

He added that in such situations, setting deadlines is usually "very dangerous," and said: "We want to conclude a peace agreement. I think we will just do it as soon as it is ready. But ultimately, both sides, the Russians and the Ukrainians, will have to agree to any agreement reached."

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that the US proposes to end the war by early summer, and will likely pressure the parties according to such a timeline.