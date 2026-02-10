US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 11392 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 20742 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 19542 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 19072 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 17789 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16990 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18749 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29497 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47381 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44427 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.9m/s
67%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 7064 views
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 6028 views
Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leadersFebruary 9, 11:11 PM • 4504 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 7636 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 11229 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 23239 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 31346 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 69727 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 91224 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 106623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 11337 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 13237 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 13740 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 40027 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42478 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Starlink

US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker denied that the US had set a new deadline for peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated that setting deadlines is dangerous.

US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker denied assumptions that the US had set a new deadline for peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Whitaker indicated that "President Zelenskyy mentioned this June deadline," and added: "I don't think the United States has announced anything like that."

"We want the fighting to stop. We want both sides to come to an agreement and conclude a peace deal. We would like this as soon as possible, and... we just want... the suffering and killing in Ukraine to stop," Whitaker said.

He added that in such situations, setting deadlines is usually "very dangerous," and said: "We want to conclude a peace agreement. I think we will just do it as soon as it is ready. But ultimately, both sides, the Russians and the Ukrainians, will have to agree to any agreement reached."

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that the US proposes to end the war by early summer, and will likely pressure the parties according to such a timeline.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine