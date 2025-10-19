The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring

According to monitoring Telegram channels, Russian forces have concentrated for a large-scale combined strike on the territory of Ukraine, which could be carried out within 48-72 hours. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sources list a wide range of ready-to-use weapons – from a large number of attack UAVs to cruise and ballistic missiles. According to monitoring, the following may be ready for a strike:

up to 900 UAVs of the "Gerbera", "Geran-2", "Geran-3", "Harpy-A1" types;

up to 55 Kh-101 missiles;

up to 34 Kalibr missiles;

up to 6 Kinzhal missiles;

up to 10 Iskander-M missiles;

up to 6 Iskander-K missiles.

The reports also emphasize that the main target of the probable strike could be Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure – strategic facilities that systematically become targets during large-scale shelling.

It is worth remembering: information from monitoring Telegram channels needs to be verified by official sources. Follow the reports of the Air Force and official sources.

