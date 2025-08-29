Switzerland to finance 12 reconstruction projects for $140 million

Switzerland will finance 12 company projects worth over 93 million francs (almost 140 million US dollars) within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement with Ukraine. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

It is noted that Ukraine and Switzerland are starting the implementation of 12 infrastructure, social, and humanitarian projects totaling over 93 million Swiss francs within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko after a meeting with the Special Representative of Switzerland for Reconstruction, Jacques Gerber.

Light in frontline cities, new production in Kremenchuk of fasteners for European gauge, housing for displaced persons, and modern hospitals for Ukrainians. All this will become possible thanks to our new joint projects with Swiss businesses. They will not only restore destroyed infrastructure but also create jobs, new productions, and open economic opportunities for Ukrainian communities. - Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized.

Among the projects to be implemented by autumn 2025 are:

Energy and Infrastructure

modernization of high-voltage networks in 7 frontline regions and training of Ukrenergo personnel (Hitachi Energy — 3.7 million francs);

construction of 11 solar power plants with energy storage for Mykolaivvodokanal pumping stations (Elektrobedarf Troller — CHF 1.7 million francs);

creation of a production of fasteners in Kremenchuk for the transition to the European gauge of 1435 mm, which will create up to 20 new jobs (Schwihag — 14.4 million francs);

production of contact wires for railway electrification and training of Ukrzaliznytsia personnel (Arthur Flury — 12.9 million francs).

Housing

construction of modular homes for IDPs, local production in Vinnytsia, over 50 new jobs (Divario — 15 million francs);

construction of modular homes for IDPs in Sumy region, 95% of components manufactured in Ukraine (DM Bau — 8.9 million francs);

replacement of over 32,000 windows in destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and eastern regions (Glas Trösch — 9.9 million francs);

Education

new energy-efficient doors and windows in vocational schools, implementation of practical training programs (Rehau — 4.8 million francs);

modern sanitary systems and training students in installation, considering the needs of people with disabilities (Geberit — 3.7 million francs);

Healthcare

construction of a four-story diagnostic laboratory in Lviv and personnel training (Roche Diagnostics — 8.8 million francs);

the first brachytherapy center in Ukraine for cancer treatment in Ivano-Frankivsk, with training for Ukrainian doctors (Innovatec Med — 3 million francs);

Humanitarian Demining

creation of a repair workshop, new equipment, and drones to enhance the capabilities of the State Emergency Service (Fondation Suisse de Déminage — 6.4 million francs).

The Prime Minister emphasized that the initial budget for the competition was 50 million francs. However, due to high business interest — Swiss companies submitted a total of 43 applications for over 500 million francs — the competition budget was almost doubled. Part of the project cost will be financed by the Swiss private sector.

Recall

Denmark will provide an additional 500 million Danish kroner to the Fund for Ukraine to attract investments. The funds will be directed to guarantee investments of Danish companies in reconstruction projects.

