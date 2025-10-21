Sweden allocates an additional 33.5 million euros in aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

$41.760.03
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 10046 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 10103 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14588 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18646 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20286 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19624 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18742 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17074 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15321 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralized
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansion
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series
Publications
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausages
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for Vlada
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
Sweden allocates an additional 33.5 million euros in aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Sweden is providing Ukraine with an additional 33.5 million euros to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will be directed to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.

Sweden allocates an additional 33.5 million euros in aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

Sweden has announced a new financial aid package for Ukraine amounting to 385 million Swedish kronor (approximately 33.5 million euros) to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will go to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). This was reported by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the country's government decided to increase its contribution to the special URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund), which is administered by the World Bank. The fund was created to cover Ukraine's urgent humanitarian and recovery needs, as well as to support long-term reforms and development.

Ukraine, together with the Nordic and Baltic countries, is launching a large-scale military initiative - Shmyhal15.10.25, 21:42 • 3574 views

Additional funds will strengthen energy resilience, prepare critical infrastructure for the cold season, and help Ukrainian communities affected by Russian aggression.

Last week, Minister for International Development and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank, where he met with the Bank's Managing Director of Operations. During the negotiations, he confirmed that Sweden will continue to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction programs, particularly in the areas of energy, housing recovery, and local self-government.

Sweden calls on EU to enter "war mode" to preserve peace20.10.25, 01:32 • 8038 views

URTF is one of the key mechanisms through which international partners finance Ukraine's emergency recovery and reform. Sweden's contribution is one of the largest within this fund, and Stockholm's total support since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded 30 billion Swedish kronor, including military, financial, and humanitarian aid.

Sweden is ready to make new contributions to the PURL initiative for Ukraine15.10.25, 12:41 • 2774 views

Stepan Haftko

