Sweden allocates an additional 33.5 million euros in aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

Sweden has announced a new financial aid package for Ukraine amounting to 385 million Swedish kronor (approximately 33.5 million euros) to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will go to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). This was reported by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, writes UNN.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the country's government decided to increase its contribution to the special URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund), which is administered by the World Bank. The fund was created to cover Ukraine's urgent humanitarian and recovery needs, as well as to support long-term reforms and development.

Additional funds will strengthen energy resilience, prepare critical infrastructure for the cold season, and help Ukrainian communities affected by Russian aggression.

Last week, Minister for International Development and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank, where he met with the Bank's Managing Director of Operations. During the negotiations, he confirmed that Sweden will continue to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction programs, particularly in the areas of energy, housing recovery, and local self-government.

URTF is one of the key mechanisms through which international partners finance Ukraine's emergency recovery and reform. Sweden's contribution is one of the largest within this fund, and Stockholm's total support since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded 30 billion Swedish kronor, including military, financial, and humanitarian aid.

