Sweden is ready to make new contributions to the PURL initiative for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said that the country is ready to make new contributions to the PURL initiative on armaments. He called on other countries to increase aid to Ukraine, as its support is declining.
Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said on Wednesday that his country is ready to make new contributions to the PURL arms initiative and called on other countries to continue increasing their aid to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
Details
"We are seeing a wrong trajectory when it comes to supporting Ukraine. It is decreasing. We want to see more efforts to strengthen and increase financial support and military donations to Ukraine," Jonson said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
