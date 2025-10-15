Ukraine, together with the Nordic and Baltic countries, is launching a large-scale military initiative - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine, together with nine Scandinavian and Baltic countries, is launching an initiative to train and equip Ukrainian military personnel. The program provides for the training of units, the supply of weapons, and the strengthening of defense cooperation.
On the sidelines of the 31st UDCG meeting, together with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, a corresponding Memorandum of Understanding was signed. In total, Ukraine and nine Nordic and Baltic countries will join the initiative: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, and Sweden. The goal of this agreement is to create a joint structure to support Ukraine through the training and equipping of Ukrainian military personnel within the framework of the international operation "Legio".
The initiative provides for:
- training of Ukrainian military personnel by instructors from partner countries;
- equipping various Ukrainian units with weapons in volumes equivalent to the size of a brigade;
- training in Poland;
- strengthening Ukraine's partnership with Scandinavian and Baltic countries in the field of security and defense.
Finally, Shmyhal thanked the Nordic and Baltic countries for their consistent, strong support.
